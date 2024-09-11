Home > Entertainment Matthew Lillard Among Celebs Endorsing Kamala Harris for President: "This Decision Isn’t Even Close" Following the presidential debate, Matthew took to social media to share his thoughts. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 11 2024, 5:06 p.m. ET Source: mega

With just weeks left until the 2024 election, last-minute decision makers are scrambling to gather as much information as they possibly can to choose who they'll cast their vote for in November — and sometimes, that involves weighing the endorsements of their favorite celebrities. Following the presidential debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, several Hollywood stars took to social media to share their thoughts regarding the election, including Taylor Swift.

And while her highly anticipated endorsement of Kamala Harris basically broke the internet, she certainly wasn't the only one to show their support for the first female VP. Beloved actor Matthew Lillard, best known for his work in Scooby-Doo, Scream, and most recently Five Night's at Freddy's, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make his voting intentions clear. What is his political stance?



Matthew Lillard's endorsement of Kamala Harris has brought his politics to the spotlight.

Among thousands of others watching the presidential debate that took place on the evening of Sept. 10, Matthew used his X page to live-post his reactions to certain key moments of the broadcast. This included criticizing Trump's "concept of a plan" when asked about health care and commending the ABC commentators for fact checking the candidates' messages.

Then, following the conclusion of the debate, he gave what we all already expected: his endorsement of Harris for president. "Here’s the thing," he wrote. "I deeply believe in anyone’s ability to choose who they vote for. That is what my grandfather fought in World War II to protect. That is the greatest aspect of being an American. But to me, personally, this decision isn’t even close. Kamala Harris is the best person to lead our country."



While he has previously stated on social media that he "loves and respects" Republicans, he has been incredibly critical of Donald Trump, his administration, and his supporters over the past eight years.

In an X post prior to the 2020 election, Matthew said, "If you voted for [Donald Trump] the first time, it’s your privilege as an American. If you vote for him this Nov., again, it’s your privilege. The difference is, this time you know he’s a f--king racist, which makes you a f--king racist by association. Don’t be a f--king racist." On a 2018 video of Mitch McConnell, he also said, "Man. I’m so bored with old, tone [deaf], white men leading this country."



Matthew Lillard is also an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally.

While being an LGBTQ+ ally isn't necessarily political, queer rights — and particularly trans right — have become a hot topic of debate between Republicans and Democrats, and Matthew has made his stance on the issue incredibly clear. He often posts in support of his LGBTQ+ fans and shares sweet and supportive messages on social media.