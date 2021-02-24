Dylan Lane Is Poised to Reprise His Role as Host of 'Chain Reaction'

According to Biography Mask, Dylan has a net worth of roughly $4 million, a sum he accrued through his role on the original Chain Reaction, bit television placements, his position at General Electric, endorsement deals, and now, his reprised role as host of the game show.

Despite being notably wealthy and accomplished, Dylan and his family, a wife and two children, have chosen to live a largely quiet life in Upstate New York. He has remained largely inactive in the realm of television for some years prior to this role reprisal.

Chain Reaction airs weekdays at 5 p.m. EST on the Game Show Network.