Chanel West Coast on Juggling Motherhood, Music, and New Show: "Now, I Have To Schedule My Creativity" (EXCLUSIVE) Chanel West Coast welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Dom Fenison in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 19 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Whether you know Chanel West Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley by the way, from Ridiculousness, her music, her laugh, or other television appearances, she's here to stay in a big way. After leaving the long-running MTV show, which she co-hosted with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim, Chanel returned to MTV with her own show, The West Coast Hustle. And she shared exclusive details with Distractify about what her new show means for her.

Outside of television and show business in general, Chanel welcomed her first child, a daughter, in 2022, with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Both of them are also part of the reality docuseries, and Chanel revealed to us her very real concerns about welcoming cameras into your private life while navigating a full-time singing career and motherhood at the same time. Spoiler alert: it's not easy.

Source: Paramount

Chanel West Coast dished on her new MTV show 'West Coast Hustle.'

The West Coast Hustle isn't like Ridiculousness, but instead it might be closer to MTV shows like Teen Mom, because it follows Chanel's personal life instead of her reactions to funny and, well, ridiculous viral videos. That's what sets Chanel's own show apart from the one that some of her fans might consider her synonymous with. And in many ways, it's a new chapter for her.

"It's a roller coaster of emotions watching my show," Chanel shared with us. "People are in for a fun, crazy, and emotional ride. It's going to really inspire people, and if MTV wants a Season 2, I'm all for it!" She also said that leaving Ridiculousness and starring in her own show was "the natural next step for [her] to showcase who Chanel West Coast really is."

And when it comes to sharing her private life with cameras in a way that she never had before The West Coast Hustle, Chanel weighed the pros and cons. She ultimately decided it would be worth it for her family.

"At first, I was very nervous," she told Distractify." I want to protect my child and family at all costs, but I also know the blessings that come with a show like this. Losing some privacy for this amazing opportunity to showcase all of our talents and businesses is worth it, and knowing that made it easier."

Chanel's boyfriend Dom Fenison is also part of her docuseries.

Chanel has never been shy about sharing life updates on social media. But The West Coast Hustle allows her to share even more, and that includes her relationship with Dom. According to Chanel, they really clicked when she hired him for her music video for her single Vinyl, though they had met years before that.

Dom isn't a television personality like Chanel, but he is a model and a real estate agent. And when it comes to his real estate career, he's the real deal. Dom's Instagram for his business is often updated with new listings, and he even shares videos where he gives advice and information and home loans. He also vaguely resembles Zack Morris, which is a total plus if you ask us.

Chanel West Coast has a daughter, Bowie.

According to Chanel, becoming a mom changed her "for the better all around." She shared with us that she designs her schedule around making sure her daughter is happy above all else. And The West Coast Hustle digs into the very real struggles of working full-time while also being a mom full-time. It's another side of Chanel that is so far removed from the co-host with that iconic laugh. But that laugh is kind of why many of us love her anyway.

"I used to be able to create when I felt creative and now, I have to schedule my creativity," Chanel shared, about juggling motherhood and work. "I can't just get up and go to the studio, I gotta make sure there is someone to watch Bowie before I make any plans these days. It has affected my time to create a bit, but when I do create, I feel much more inspired making music as a mother."

Yes, Chanel's laugh on 'Ridiculousness' is real.

While The West Coast Hustle is a docuseries about Chanel's personal life, it also dives into her music career, which some of her fans learned about during her time on Ridiculousness. One of the other things fans learned about and continue to talk about is Chanel's iconic laugh. Which, she tells us, is far from fake.