What Rob Dyrdek Makes per Episode of ‘Ridiculousness’ May Make You Sick

There are some shows and movies that people can't seem to watch enough of, even if the premises are kind of, well, non-existent or just downright awful. In the '90s, it was the oft-maligned sitcom Full House that just so happened to come on at the right place and the right time. With reality TV, shows like The Curse of Oak Island persist despite the fact that they never really seem to find anything (the real treasures are the friendships we made along the way, I guess).

Then there's a show like Ridiculousness which accounts for a huge chunk of MTV's schedule . So how much does host Rob Dyrdek make per episode of the series?

As I'm writing this article, I went on over to MTV's schedule of TV shows and, would you look at that, look at what the next three half hour blocks of programming are. (Spoiler alert, it's Ridiculousness.) Seriously, go and click on this link whenever you're reading this article and see how far you have to scroll either up or down to see when Ridiculousness is coming on.

It just happens to be one of those shows that can be on in the background no matter what you're doing, and chances are that there probably really isn't any content that you're watching on the show for the first time, because for the most part it's an aggregate of viral clips that have probably become stale by the time they've made it to TV.

It's also not like the guests or the hosts make a ton of insightful jokes or commentary about the clips they're watching either. But for some reason, the show just ... works. There's the production cost of it to consider. It's a generally simple endeavor to execute.

You have a fun yet small studio decked out with an interesting layout. You've got the show's host of Rob and Big fame along with Chanel West Coast and Steelo Brim, and a guest who watches the videos and reacts to what they're seeing. It's like you and a bunch of your friends are just vegging out on the couch and watching a bunch of viral clips, but you're watching someone and their friends veg out on a couch and watch viral clips. It's wild.

But it makes sense when you consider how hugely popular other twice-removed spectator sports and events are receiving online. Video game streaming, for instance, is a huge, huge business. Folks love watching other people play and comment on playing video games, which are, in of themselves, virtual activities that usually simulate real-life actions or skills.

