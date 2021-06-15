Chanel West Coast Claims That Nicki Minaj Caused Her Young Money Label Deal to Fall Through

The rap genre was once dominated by men, but over the last couple of years, females have flipped the script. With the iconic Nicki Minaj , Megan Thee Stallion, Dreezy, Flo Milli, and more, female rap continues to elevate the rap game. And while there are female rappers looking to go mainstream, it’s not something that can easily be done.

Chanel West Coast has long been trying to take her rap career to the next level. Once upon a time things were looking up as she was signed to Young Money — with Lil Wayne at the helm — but that deal eventually fell through. Now, Chanel claims that Nicki Minaj had something to do with it. So, naturally, fans are wondering if there is beef between Chanel and Nicki. Read on to get all the tea.

Chanel claims that Nicki did not want her to be a part of the Young Money team.

It looks like Chanel is finally ready to tell her fans why her deal with Young Money didn’t work out. And according to the rapper, Nicki Minaj is to blame.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with Shirley Ju on the Shirley’s Temple podcast, Chanel spoke her truth on why she felt her career with Young Money was stalled and eventually came to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

“It didn’t work out because, basically, it was more because of certain people really not feeling me being part of the clique,” Chanel told Shirley. Shirley then mentioned Nicki Minaj’s name and Chanel confirmed that she was referring to the “Seeing Green” femcee.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yeah, yeah, it was that,” Chanel told Shirley. “But I don’t really wanna talk about that because it’s really old. I’m really grateful that Wayne f----d with me and gave me a co-sign and was like, be part of my clique, but yeah, I can’t control what happened. So many different politics that people don’t know behind the scenes.”

Back in 2019, Chanel also spoke about this situation on the No Jumper podcast. And in her interview, she claimed that Nicki Minaj did not want her involved with the Young Money team.

Article continues below advertisement

“From what I heard, conflicts of interests, they had to stop managing me,” Chanel told host Adam John Grandmaison. “I don’t know if [Nicki] is jealous but I don’t know if she supports other women that much. I was never vocal about that until Cardi [B] went hard and I was like ‘f--k it,’ if Cardi’s gonna go hard and blast her, why shouldn’t I blast what I’ve been through.”