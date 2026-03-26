The Internet Is Divided About Chappell Roan's Upbringing — What We Know About the Star's Roots In a 2024 interview, Chappell mentioned growing up in a trailer park. By Risa Weber Published March 26 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The artist behind the pop hit "Pink Pony Club," Chappell Roan, has been under scrutiny lately after a polarizing incident with a fan while on tour in Brazil. Additionally, some fans are debating online about whether or not Chappell grew up rich.

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On X (formerly Twitter), rumors about Chappell growing up rich and fabricating a story about humble beginnings started to circulate. Naturally, fans were eager to get to the bottom of the story. Here's what Chappell has said about her upbringing.

Source: MEGA

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What was Chappell Roan's upbringing like?

Chappell grew up in Springfield, Mo., in a suburb called Willard, according to Realtor.com. She lived in a religious, conservative area and was the oldest of four siblings. Her mom was a veterinarian, and her dad is a retired Naval reservist who also helps with the family's veterinary practice. Realtor.com reports that she grew up in a three-bed, 1.5-bath house, but Chappell mentioned living in a trailer park in past interviews.

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"It's very important to me to pay homage to how I grew up because I love the aesthetic of … the fact that I lived in a trailer park," she told Five Cent Sound in 2023. She also mentioned growing up in a trailer park in an interview with Polyester. Chapell said, "The Midwest remains a very big part of who I am. It's where I grew up, and I do love certain parts of it— the peace and growing up in a trailer park; four wheeling, the farm, and bonfires."

She also said that she is grateful that she came from a conservative, Christian background, because it enabled her to understand those communities and "where they're coming from." "It's very easy to label communities that you don't understand, and because I know the inner workings of it, I don't see it as anything it’s not," she added.

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Chappell's parents are supportive of her.

Chappell said that her parents have received backlash for her sex-positive song lyrics, but they've always supported her. "They get [criticism] from the outside, but they don't put their concerns over my happiness," she said in 2024, per Realtor.com.

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She added, "My parents, they are very supportive in my art, even though it is, like, hypersexual and it’s purposefully tacky, trashy — opposite of how the community encourages women to be. And they are still supportive."

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Chappell still has strong ties to Springfield.

She honors her hometown in her music videos and performances, even filming some of her music videos there. She bedazzled her dad's actual dirtbike for her single "Femininomenon." She's also said that the camo clothes and dirt bikes in her videos are "an homage to the country, hick side of [her]," per Five Cent Sound.

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A pink strip club from Chappell's hometown inspired "Pink Pony Club." She told Visit Springfield, "The building used to be all hot pink. They had neon signage, and it was so beautiful. I remember growing up and passing it because I used to go to Hickory Hills [Country Club]. I always adored it and wanted to go in there, but didn’t realize it was a strip club."

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The "Hot to Go" singer remains close with friends from high school. Talking with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said of her high school friends, "When I go home, I love reminiscing about destroying public property with them and doing some illegal s--t, literally hating the same b----hes for 15 years."