Chappell Roan Under Fire Over Brazil Incident — Here’s Both Sides of the Story "I think the bare minimum for an artist is knowing how to treat fans, especially children." By Jennifer Farrington Updated March 23 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

“Pink Pony” singer Chappell Roan was traveling in Brazil in late March 2026 for Lollapalooza Brazil when an incident occurred that positioned her as a non-supporter of fans of her music. Naturally, it led to an outpouring of backlash, with fans now pegging her as disrespectful and rude.

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But Chappell came to her own rescue online shortly after, on March 22, 2026, via Instagram Stories, defending herself and explaining what really went down in Brazil. Here’s the gist of it all so you can decide whose side you’re going to take in this bout of drama.

Here's the Chappell Roan Brazil incident explained.

Source: Mega

While Chappell Roan was visiting Brazil for Lollapalooza in late March 2026, she was staying at a hotel in São Paulo, per ABC News. During breakfast, an alleged incident unfolded when an 11-year-old child walked by Chappell and smiled, attempting to confirm it was actually the singer, before returning to her table with her mom.

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The child and her mom were then allegedly approached by Chappell’s security team in a very “aggressive manner,” according to the child’s father, Jorginho (real name Jorge Luiz Frello Filho), who is actually a professional Brazilian soccer player. He shared his account in an Instagram Story, per ABC News, even claiming that threats of complaints being filed with the hotel were thrown around by Chappel’s security staff.

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His child reportedly ended up in tears over the situation, and he couldn’t have been more upset. So, he took to Instagram to air Chappell out, and so did his wife, Catherine Harding, who shares the daughter at the center of the incident with her ex, Jude Law. That’s the gist of the incident, but here’s what each party involved had to say, including Chappell, after the situation went viral.

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Chappell Roan’s story contrasts with Jorginho's.

The father of the 11-year-old, Jorginho, explained on Instagram Stories that not only did Chappell’s security team approach his wife and daughter in an “extremely aggressive manner,” but he also claims they accused the young girl of “disrespecting and harassing the singer.”

He says his daughter never said a word to Chappell and didn’t even ask her for anything, adding, “Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.”

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He also claimed the security team said they would file a complaint against the mother and daughter, adding, “It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this.” He ended with this bold statement: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

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Chappell later took to Instagram Stories on March 22, 2026, with her own recount of the story. She said the security guard in question was not even part of her personal team and that she “didn’t even see a woman and a child.” She clarified that she was not approached or bothered by anyone and added, “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not.”

She also said, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children, like that is crazy.” She added, “I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something.” The girl’s mother, and Jorginho’s wife, Catherine, later took to Instagram with her own video, saying that “100 percent the security guard was not security of the hotel,” suggesting it seemed like they were part of Chappell’s team.

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She also questioned how the situation was handled, saying, “So would he do that if he didn't have her authority to do so? I don't know. If he does, then obviously that's a big problem because then he's representing her in a way that she doesn't want to be represented.”