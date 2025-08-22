Tyla Shocked Her Fans With Her Unconventional Exit After Performing in Brazil It will take a long time for followers of the "Truth or Dare" performer to let this particular incident go. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 22 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since her first singles were released, Tyla has been able to capture the attention of the world due to her unique style. However, the singer from South Africa went viral in the summer of 2025 for a different reason. Tyla was scheduled to be a part of a major performance. After impressing fans with her talent on the stage, an incident caused Tyla's admirers to be concerned on the internet.

H&M, the popular fashion brand, organized a major event in Brazil in order to showcase their new designs. Tyla was one of the artists who was invited to the celebration, but it will be along time before her fans forget what occurred after the artist left the stage. What happened to Tyla? Here's what we know about the incident that will mark the performer's career for years to come.

What happened to Tyla in Brazil?

According to Capital Xtra, Tyla was carried out of the venue after her performance in Brazil. The singer was taken out of the event by a member of the security staff, who placed her in the vehicle that took her away. The video was uploaded to social media by X user @YSLONIKA. Fans were desperate to get updates after the unusual way in which Tyla was removed from the building.

The artist was quick to point out that nothing actually bad happened to her. Through her own official X account, Tyla shared a famous picture of Beyoncé awkwardly sitting in the back of a car after partying too hard. With the image, the performer explained to her fans that she had a bit too much to drink and that the entire affair was amusing instead of concerning. Without a single word, Tyla was able to calm her fans down while gracefully reacting to the situation.

The H&M event in Brazil featured other famous artists.

Tyla's performance at the H&M event in Brazil might be remembered for how she was carried out of the building, but other famous singers were also featured as part of the lineup. Gilberto Gil, Anitta, and Agnes Nunes were some of the other names who were listed for performances at the highly anticipated event. The demonstration was hosted at the famous Auditório do Ibirapuera, the venue designed by acclaimed architect Oscar Niemeyer.

Gilberto Gil works both as a singer and as a politician. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the talented performer was also Brazil's Minister of Culture before entirely focusing on his music. After winning Latin Grammy Awards and surviving imprisonment and exile, Gilberto gets to witness how the message of his music continues to inspire multiple generations around the world.