What Happened to Young Dolph's Cars Following His Death? Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 21 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET

Fans are curious what happened to Young Dolph's cars following Hernandez Govan's acquittal for his murder. The late rapper was murdered on November 17, 2021. Govan was accused of orchestrating the murder by hiring two shooters to commit the crime. According to the Associated Press, Govan was acquitted on Aug. 21, 2025, after being tried for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The late rapper — whose born name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. — was born in Chicago.

Dolph became a well-known rapper in Memphis, Tenn., and released his studio album, "King of Memphis," in 2016, according to Vibe. The recording artist died after being shot 22 times in Memphis. The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center disclosed that Young Dolph was "shot in his left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms, and multiple times in his back." He'd reportedly been buying cookies for his mom at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when he was murdered.

Source: YouTube / @itsBlack

What happened to Young Dolph's cars?

The talented artist was almost as well-known for his car collection as he was for his music, and folks want to know what happened to his cars following his death. According to CarBuzz, Dolph had a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Bentley Continental GT.

The artist founded a record label, Paper Route Empire, and the label has an annual car show, The Love for The Streets Car Show: Let's Go Edition, in honor of Young Dolph, according to Downtown Memphis. The 2024 car show was hosted by DJ Envy and Key Glock and radio host DJ Envy.

Key Glock & Young Dolph’s car collections on display in Memphis 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/At83R52OAI — 808s & Car Shakes (@808andCarShakes) May 29, 2023

Young Dolph's car collection is lit.

The late recording artist was definitely a car enthusiast, and some of his collection included camo-wrapped cars. Atlanta Custom Wraps reportedly did the work on the vehicles, and they store the collection between car shows. The cars are part of Young Dolph's estate and will eventually go to his two young children, Tre and Ari.

The late artist had multiple cars, including a Ferrari 488, a Lamborghini, and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach. He also owned a C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette, a Dodge Demon SRT, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Dolph was driving the Corvette on the day he was murdered. Young Dolph's car collection is reportedly worth $3 million.

According to ABC News, Young Dolph founded his record label in 2010. After releasing several mixtapes, he went on to record his album, "King of Memphis." The late recording artist had 11 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 over his career, and he gave opportunities to new artists, per Van Turner from the NAACP in Memphis.