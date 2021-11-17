Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime PartnerBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 17 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
On Nov. 17, fans of Young Dolph were hit with the sad news that he had been shot and killed. He leaves behind his longtime partner and kids.
Who are Young Dolph's kids? He shared two with his longtime partner.
Young Dolph was never one to hide his personal life. He was very open about his loving partner and his children, even if there aren't many posts on his Instagram feed of them. The rapper shared two children with his longtime girlfriend Mia Jaye.
Their first child, Tre, was born on June 20, 2014. Two and a half years later, the pair then welcomed their daughter, Ari, in April 2017. Mia didn't start posting on Instagram until after Tre was born, but she shared the news of Ari on her feed.
"[Six] weeks ago I gave life to the sweetest thing I know," Mia shared on Instagram following Ari's birth. "I've spent time bonding, getting to know her, and have embraced the growth I've experienced after conceiving her naturally (no meds)! To every woman and mother out here, never underestimate your power and strength. ... You were designed with an 'S' on your chest and no matter what the haters may say, you wear it well."
Mia's Instagram feed is full of posts about her kids and Young Dolph, showing he was an active participant in their lives, even when he was managing his duties as a rapper.
Young Dolph and Mia Jaye have been together for years, but they weren't married.
Young Dolph and Mia were partners for years. Mia has posted a lot about her longtime partner online, sharing heartfelt photos of the family they built together.
"Words can’t express how much our family loves, appreciates, and is thankful that we have you. Happy Father's Day boo," she posted in 2018 about Young Dolph.
While the rapper was open that things weren't always easy, it seems they had a solid relationship.
It's unclear just exactly how the pair met, but they'd been together since the early 2010s. Despite the fact that Young Dolph never officially popped the question to his partner, they shared their life.
Mia built herself a brand out of being a parent to Tre and Ari, starting "MOM-E-O," where she creates merch for mothers who believe "that fighting for social causes is just as important as being the best Mom, CEO, and homemaker."
We wish Young Dolph's family the best as they grieve the loss of their loved one.