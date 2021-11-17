Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.

On Nov. 17, fans of Young Dolph were hit with the sad news that he had been shot and killed. He leaves behind his longtime partner and kids.