Does Chappell Roan Really Smell? What We Know About the "Pink Pony" Singer's Scent Maybe this will help explain why Sabrina Carpenter held her nose when standing by her? By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 22 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET

Fame and wealth are often presumed to make someone immune to stench, as if money automatically excludes you from being stinky. But that’s not really the case. Just because you’ve got fame, fortune, or both doesn’t mean you can’t stink; it just means you’ve got a few more bucks in your pocket than the rest of us. Case in point is Donald Trump, whom many claim smells. The topic of odor also popped up with Chappell Roan after she dropped her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" in 2023.

Inside, she included an insert of herself sarcastically scrubbing deodorant onto her pits, likely her way of addressing the rumor that she skips deodorant altogether. But more people started speculating about Chappell smelling after the 2025 Grammys when she posed for a photo with Sabrina Carpenter, who was later caught on camera pinching her nose. So, let’s finally address the longstanding rumor: Does Chappell Roan smell?

Does Chappell Roan smell?

Source: Mega

There’s no real evidence that Chappell Roan smells bad, only questionable sources running with a viral clip from the 2025 Grammys. In the footage, Sabrina Carpenter is seen pinching her nose while standing near Chappell, and people immediately assumed it was because Chappell smelled.

For context, Sabrina covered her nose right as Chappell leaned in to hug Billie Eilish, so it just looked like she was reacting to Chappell. But who’s to say someone nearby didn’t let out an air biscuit and Sabrina simply caught a whiff?

Or maybe the Grammys setup wasn’t as glamorous as it seemed, and there was something off with the seats, the floor, or even the food. Another possibility could be that she was just covering her mouth to whisper something without being caught on camera, since her lips do appear to be moving.

Another rumor fueling the “Chappell smells” narrative is that she doesn’t wear deodorant. She seemed to address it herself in her 2023 album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," including an insert of her making an annoyed face while applying deodorant, a subtle way of saying, “Look, I’m wearing deodorant,” and putting the rumors to rest.

At the end of the day, unless you’re standing within a few feet of her, there’s no way to know if she stinks, so until that day comes, it’s best not to spread fake news.

Chappell Roan once admitted that taking fenugreek made her smell like maple syrup.

While we’re still on the topic of Chappell’s smell, she once admitted in a past interview, with a clip later shared by TikToker @chappellroancorner, that she took fenugreek after someone told her the herb could make her both smell and taste like maple syrup. The girl who shared the tip claimed her armpits started smelling like maple syrup after taking it, so Chappell decided to give it a try.