Chappell Roan Has Some Strong Opinions About Parenting and Motherhood in Your Twenties Chappell Roan said her friends who are parents are "in hell." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 31 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET

Even though Chappell Roan isn’t a parent, and she might not want to be a mother at all someday, she shared comments about motherhood on the Call Her Daddy podcast that have her fans and critics alike in an uproar. While some people on social media believe that Chappell’s comments were out of pocket, others understand where she is coming from regarding people in their twenties having children.

Chappell’s comments, which included her opinions about relationships, thoughts against having children, and her commentary on how she sees her friends’ lack of "light" in their eyes since having children, even caused some fans to comment on Chappell’s Instagram posts to share their thoughts. One wrote that Chappell "lost" them as a fan after her comments on the podcast. But there are mixed reactions to what Chappell said.

Chappell Roan’s motherhood comment has people talking.

Chappell appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 26, 2025, to share details about her career, personal life, and, apparently, her thoughts on parenting. During the episode, she got candid about not knowing how "realistic" the idea of starting a family is for her. She didn't share if she does or does not want to have kids, but she shared insight into how she sees her friends after they had children of their own.

"Like get married? Yeah, I don’t know. Part of me is like, is it even going to be legal to marry my wife one day?" Chappell said on the podcast. "But kids? All my friends who have kids are in hell. I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children at this age. I literally have not met anyone who has light in their eyes, anyone who has slept."

At the time of the podcast episode, Chappell is 27 years old. According to the interview, she saw how parenthood affected her peers. Given her comments on motherhood, many believe Chappell’s stance on having kids is clear and that the "Hot to Go!" singer is not interested.

been seeing so many weird posts about that comment Chappell made on Call Her Daddy about kids and how none of her friends with them are happy — people are saying she will have children and change her mind… why are straight people obsessed with breeding???? 😭😭😭 — cherry ⋆˙⟡ (@cherry_roan) March 30, 2025

The reactions to Chappell Roan’s comment about motherhood are mixed.

Following the release of the Call Her Daddy podcast episode that featured Chappell and her now-famous motherhood comments, users on social media shared their thoughts about Chappell’s views.

One parent wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "My wife and I had kids later in life. I didn't become a Dad until I was 36. We didn't know what we were missing. Even through the bad times, my kids were there. As a beacon of hope and unconditional love. Chappell Roan is clueless."

Seeing all this Chappell Roan hate for saying she doesn’t want kids at 27 because they give their parents hell is wild. I know people who have years on her and can barely raise a semi obedient dog without losing their minds — Anubace (@Anubace) March 30, 2025

However, another user shared on X, "Do I think Chappell Roan sometimes doesn’t think before she speaks? Yes. ISN'T THAT SOMETHING WE ALL DO??? YES!! Y’all need to get your head out of your a--es and stop flaming someone for doing something you do every day."

In a TikTok video in response to Chappell’s comments, a user explained how the comments affected her as a mother. She said that Chappell is "mistaking hard days for hell." She also said that there are other things about motherhood that far outweigh the stress and difficult days and that Chappell does not understand that.

