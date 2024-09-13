Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Chappell Roan's Love Life Is "HOT" as She's Always on the "GO" Chappell Roan’s love life is on everyone’s minds. But is the “HOT TO GO” singer dating anyone? By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 13 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After winning the VMA for Best New Artist, Chappell Roan is officially the hottest artist of 2024. And with Chappell’s song, “HOT TO GO,” everyone wants to know who she’s getting hot with! However, Chappell has remained a pretty private person throughout her career. Chappell shared that she has to keep fans at arms’ length for her sanity, but she has clued us into her dating life.

In fact, part of Chappell’s sudden virality came from goofy and personal TikTok videos she shared, in addition to her vocal chops. One of Chappell’s first-ever original songs was about a boy she had a crush on. While she now identifies as a lesbian (because “girls are always better”), she keeps the identities of those she dates under wraps. So who is she dating now?

Source: Mega

Chappell Roan is dating an anonymous girl “completely outside the industry.”

Fame has impacted Chappell’s personal life in many ways, especially when it comes to dating. While fans are curious about who she's seeing, Roan is more focused on understanding herself and her desires. “My brain is so scattered, and I just don’t feel like myself,” she confessed to Rolling Stone.

“I met this girl that I really like, but [I] can’t commit because I feel like no one understands me,” she added. But her fame has brought a new level of scrutiny and pressure to her dating life. “I’m just running around like a chicken with my head cut off. … [But] she’s so awesome and so secure in herself and [has told me], ‘No pressure, we can just be friends if you want.’”

Being constantly on the GO (no pun intended), touring, and promoting her music has forced Chappell to question how she can make a relationship work. “I don’t want to date another artist because they’re f--king nuts,” she quipped. Instead, she’s learning how to make it work with a non-artist as she tours around the world, although the relationship still seems to be in the early stages.

“I sleep for a long time on the bus, but I’ve been talking to this girl that I have a crush on, so I don’t sleep anymore,” she told Bowen Yang in a conversation for Interview magazine. “It’s my favorite part of life, having a crush on someone. It’s the best thing ever when you are at the beginning of a relationship and talking on FaceTime for eight hours a day,” she said as she fully embraces the honeymoon phase of her new love interest.

Chappell’s journey with her sexuality is a big part of her dating life.

Chappell’s openness about her sexuality has also become a significant part of her dating journey. As a queer artist, she has faced internal struggles around her identity, but she’s luckily found clarity over time. “Finally it’s like, ‘Oh, I know why. It’s because I’m gay and nothing’s actually wrong with me,’” Roan explained to Rolling Stone about why she never enjoyed sex with men.

“It took a lot of unlearning, and there’s still things I’m confused about,” she admitted. Chappell’s honesty about the discomfort she has sometimes about being gay is refreshing in an industry where artists often feel pressured to present a polished version of themselves. “I don’t get why this is such an issue for me. It shouldn’t be, but something’s just going on and I need to just accept that,” she reflected.

