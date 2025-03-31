Chappell Roan's Siblings Are Supportive of Their Famous Sister's Career Chappell admits to being a miserable child. By Ivy Griffith Published March 31 2025, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @kamryn.amstutz

In the world of music sensations in the 2020s, few people come close to the level of rise to superstardom as Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. If you think you've never heard of her, think again. Her stage name is one that might ring more than a few bells: Chappell Roan.

On stage, she plays a larger-than-life, over-the-top expression of femininity unleashed and often embraces the wild and raunchy side of life. In one song, she references her mom having a bit of a moment over realizing that her daughter is performing on stage at the "Pink Pony Club." But what does her family actually think of her career? Here's what we know about her three siblings and her supportive parents, despite what the music might make you assume.

Here's what we know about Chappell Roan's siblings.

Born and raised in Missouri, Chappell is one of four siblings in the Amstutz family. She has a sister, Kamryn, and two brothers named Dawson and Drew (via Hello!). Their social media presences are fairly controlled, but we do know some things about them.

Drew has almost no social media presence, including in pictures with his family. Dawson has a social media presence, but it's fairly private, like his Instagram page. Kamryn, on the other hand, does have a social media presence, albeit a small one.

On her social media, she celebrates her relationship with a man she tags as @jordand033. On Instagram, she celebrated her 2024 graduation from Missouri State University with an unspecified bachelor's degree and mentioned her pursuit of a master's degree in pursuit of becoming a dietician. Although Kamryn has appeared in photos with Chappell and their family in the past, they maintain online distance, most likely for safety and privacy's sake.

Is Chappell's mom really horrified to see her baby girl down at the Pink Pony Club?

But we do know from Chappell's own words that her family is supportive. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chappell opened up about what it was like to grow up in her small Missouri hometown and how she was the "angry, depressed, defiant, emotional, manipulative, and mean" oldest child.

Chappell's mom, Kara Amstutz, is a veterinarian. Her dad, Dwight Amstutz, is a registered nurse. She shared that they were "23 and in college" when they had her and that she felt "miserable" her whole childhood. Of her parents, Chappell shared, “All my parents could do was try their best.” In her twenties, Chappell was diagnosed with bipolar II, which changed everything.

At one point as an adult, she moved home and attended therapy with her family. She told the outlet, "It saved us. I was like, ‘I can’t go my whole life hating my parents for not knowing how to handle a really, really sick child.’ I was just miserable.” Now, she enjoys the support and love of her whole family, despite her rocky past with them.