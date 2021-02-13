So, Will 'Chappelle's Show' Ever Be Revived for a New Season?

Just as soon as Tyrone Biggums and Clayton Bigsby made their debut on Netflix, they were forced to say goodbye to the small screen, yet again. Last year, comedy fanatics rejoiced when Chappelle's Show arrived on Netflix and HBOMax, but shortly after, the show was pulled from the platforms at the request of show creator Dave Chappelle due to a contractual dispute with ViacomCBS.

In a recent announcement, the 47-year-old comedian revealed that after years of dispute, his beef with Comedy Central has finally been resolved and his sketch comedy show will be streaming again soon, but fans are dying to know, will there be a new season of Chappelle's Show on Netflix when the series returns?

Will ‘Chappelle's Show’ be revived for a new season?

While fans are excited that Chappelle's Show will finally be available for streaming in perpetuity, they shouldn’t get their hopes up for a new season. While the comedian has teased creating a new sketch comedy show in the past, no reports indicate that a new season of Chappelle's Show is on the way, but thanks to his recently signed deal with Comedy Central, anything is possible for the future of the series.

Dave, who came to fans last year in his special, Unforgiven, asking that they boycott the show, said that he later received a call from ViacomCBS that changed everything. He said in a recent performance posted on Instagram, "I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did.”

“You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much," Dave continued.

During his monologue, Dave also took the opportunity to thank the CEO of Netflix and the president of ViacomCBS for their efforts in “making things right." He explained, “This is a very important moment. I want to thank Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a CEO who had the courage to take my show off its platform, at financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him.”

He concluded, “I want to thank Chris McCarthy of CBS Viacom [sic]. This guy is younger than me, and like most people younger than me, has an interest in making the past right. ... Finally, after all these years, I can finally say to Comedy Central, it’s been a pleasure doing business with you.”

