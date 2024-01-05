Home > Entertainment Actor Charles Melton Swears His Success Is All Thanks to His Parents Charles Melton attributes much of his success to the upbringing provided by his adorable parents, Sukyong and Phil Melton. Check out the full story! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 5 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Most of us know Charles Melton for his role as Reggie Mantle in the CW teen drama series Riverdale. However, his fame reached unprecedented levels when he showcased an award-winning performance in the 2023 drama film May December, sharing the screen with Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman.

As he continues to captivate audiences with his exceptional acting skills, many fans are eager to uncover details about his life beyond the screen. On that note, take a second (or two) to explore more about Charles Melton's family, with a particular focus on his adorable parents and siblings!

Source: Getty Images

Who are Charles Melton's parents?

Charles Melton, born on January 4, 1991, is the son of Sukyong and Phil Melton. He maintains a strong bond with both parents, especially his mother, whom he frequently invites to accompany him to award shows and other events.

Phil, originally hailing from Oklahoma, crossed paths with Sukyong while stationed in South Korea. They soon married and, after touring the world, settled in Juneau, Alaska, in 1990. It's worth noting that while Sukyong was pregnant with Charles, Phil was deployed to serve in the Gulf War, leaving her to stay with his family in Juneau.

Source: Getty Images Charles Melton and his mom, Sukyong Melton, in Decemeber 2023.

According to Mixed Asian Media, Sukyong became a citizen when Charles was in middle school, diligently practicing citizenship quizzes with him every day. She preserved her Korean heritage by imparting the language to Charles and his sisters and instilling pride in their heritage regardless of where they lived.

Charles experienced a nomadic childhood as the Melton family moved frequently due to Phil's military career. Though he was born in Alaska, the Golden Globe nominee has called various places home, including Kentucky, Georgia, New York, Texas, Tennessee, and California. He even lived abroad, with a five-year stint in his mother's homeland of Korea and another four years in Germany. However, Charles considers Kansas his true home.

Charles Melton's parents are incredibly supportive of his career.

As it turns out, Charles' dad played a significant role in shaping his love for film. Phil took Charles to the movie theater often during his childhood. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Charles shared that his dad would take him to the movies every Sunday after church. It was during third grade, after watching The Matrix together, that the former football player expressed his aspiration to become an actor.

During college, Charles made the bold decision to drop out and pursue acting full-time, a choice fully supported by his parents. With only $500 and food prepared by his grandma and mom, Charles moved to Los Angeles and committed to his acting career. Luckily, everything worked out in the end!

Charles is extremely close with his two siblings, Patricia and Tammie.

Phil and Sukyong are also parents to Charles' younger sisters, Patricia and Tammie. Charles shares a close bond with his siblings, often having them accompany him to movie premieres and join him on trips. In late May 2023, the May December actor gave a shout-out to Tammie on Instagram, sharing photos from when they attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival together.

"To my incredible sister @tammieymelton who has been such a rock for me on this journey and during the filming of May December," Charles captioned the post. "I'm so grateful to have you by my side." Ugh — so sweet!

What is Charles Melton's ethnicity?