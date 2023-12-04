Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Charles Melton's Dating History Includes a Famous Co-Star Charles Melton of 'Riverdale' fame has dated a few famous women, including a co-star. Here's a run-down of who the actor has romanced. By Melissa Willets Dec. 4 2023, Updated 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Charles Melton is best known from his turn as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale. He also stars in May December opposite Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman.

The hunky star has dated a few boldface names since becoming famous circa 2018.

It seems Charles is currently single. But how long will that status last?

If you have heard anything about the 2023 movie May December, then perhaps it's that Charles Melton may earn himself an Oscar nomination for his complicated role, which is based on a real-life scandal. More on just who the Riverdale actor portrays in the film in a moment.

First, behind the very public star's buzzy performance, and his involvement in the addictive CW series that made him a household name, is a personal life that includes having dated one of his co-stars, as well as a few other celebrities. Who has Charles Melton dated? Read on for the full details!

Camila Mendes

As Riverdale fans are well aware, Charles met his co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Victoria Lodge, on set. The two soon formed an aspirational couple for over a year, starting in 2018. Although the actress called her boyfriend "a hopeless romantic" in 2019, soon afterwards, the relationship had ended, crushing fans' dreams that this relationship was meant to be.

While we don't know why Charles and Camila didn't ultimately work out (other than perhaps sharing the names of another very well-known couple behind one of the most tumultuous and scandalous relationships in modern history), the actor would go on to date two other actresses with names that begin with a "C".

Source: Getty Images Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders attend the CAA New York Party on June 10, 2022 in New York City

Chase Sui Wonders

By 2022, Charles was about to take the world by storm with his portrayal of Joe in May December, a movie based on the illegal relationship between former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her student, Vili Fualaau.

He was also reportedly dating Chase Sui Wonders around this time. If her name sounds familiar, it's probably because the Bodies Bodies Bodies star was also previously linked to a little-known woman magnet named Pete Davidson. We don't know too much about the fling between Chase and Charles, but in any event, the two soon moved on to new relationships.

Chloe Bennet

In May 2023, rumors were swirling that Charles was now dating Chloe Bennet of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame. In fact, the couple even attended the Inglewood, Calif. stop on Taylor Swift's Era's Tour together! Talk about a romantic date.

But by all reports, Chloe is dating someone new, so the relationship was seemingly as short lived as with Matty Healy, the frontman of the band The 1975. Coincidentally, Chloe is said to be coupled up with that group's bassist, Ross MacDonald.