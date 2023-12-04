Home > News > Human Interest Vili Fualauu Is a Father of Three Decades After Mary Kay Letourneau Abuse Vili Fualaau made national headlines for the abuse he suffered from Mary Kay Letourneau when he was just 12 years old, but where is he now? By Joseph Allen Dec. 4 2023, Published 9:53 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Dr. Oz

Thanks in part to May December, a new movie on Netflix that tells the story of a relationship between an older woman and the boy she seduced when he was just 13 years old, many want to learn more about Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau, the real couple that inspired the story.

Letourneau was caught and eventually imprisoned for having a relationship with Fualaau while she was his sixth-grade teacher. Fualaau was just 12 years old at the time, and she had known him since second grade. Letourneau was sentenced to seven years in prison, but despite that sentence, the two continued their relationship, and Fualaau became a father of two at just 15 years old.

Where is Vili Fualaau now?

Letourneau was 34 years old when she began her relationship with Fualaau, but since the trial, he has remained largely out of the public eye. He and Letourneau were together and raising their two children until they separated in 2017, and were then divorced in 2020. Letourneau died from cancer in 2020, and Fualaau has since had a third child named Sophia from another relationship.

The circumstances around Sophia's birth have been kept under wraps, but Fualaau's older daughter Georgia did post about her arrival on social media. "Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what! I love you," she wrote at the time. In addition to being the father to a young daughter, Fualaau is also about to be a grandfather, as Georgia is expecting her first child.

"They have been with me at almost every appointment, and they have just been my rocks," Georgia told People after announcing her pregnancy in September of 2023. “He’s already buying baby stuff for me and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister, which is nice," she added. "I just know that he’s going to be the greatest grandfather ever."

As in 'May December,' Fualaau and Letourneau split after they became empty nesters.

Although Letourneau was under a no-contact order after she was released in 2004, Fualaau petitioned to have it revoked, and the two got married in 2005. Their separation in 2017 coincided with their youngest child turning 18, and many have suggested that the departure of their children from the house played a role in their breakup.

A close friend of Fualaau's said that, even though they were separated, Letourneau's death hit him hard. "He lost a piece of himself," the friend told People. "He understands how f--ked up everything was in how they got together. He's not stupid. But he can't turn off his feelings completely, and it's a big loss for him. He talked to her right before she passed, and they said everything they needed to say."