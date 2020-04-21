Mary Kay Letourneau Kids Now — the Former Teacher Married Her Student & Had Two Children!

In one of the most high-profile court cases of the decade, former school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau was convicted of child rape in 1997 after having sexual relations with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau. The Washington-based teacher was 34 years old at the time.

At the time of her sentencing, she was pregnant with his child. She was sentenced to six months in prison and issued a lifetime no-contact order.