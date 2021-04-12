Charles Sobhraj's Real-Life Relationship With His Daughter Is Complicated

Logo
Through his brutal real-life murders in South Asia in the 1970s to the Netflix show that immortalized his legacy, the story of Charles Sobhraj and his vicious killings has been a part of serial killer history. His conniving efforts on the "hippie trail" of travelers on the continent left repercussions of death, robbery, and destruction that still resonate today.

Despite the horrific charges he faced and the jail time he served, Sobhraj led a relatively normal family life with a wife and even a daughter. Of course, normalcy is a subjective term, especially when discussing serial killers, but in the wake of Sobhraj's apprehension, his wife, Chantal, brought their child to America to save her from further persecution.

So, where is Sobhraj's daughter now, and what do we know about what transpired in their relationship? Here's a breakdown of all the details.

Where is Charles Sobhraj's daughter now? Details remain a bit unclear.

Although the Netflix series on his life and crimes does a good job at depicting the details of it all, there are a few deviations between the show and what actually occurred between Sobhraj, Chantal, and Usha. Although Chantal initially was jailed alongside Sobhraj as an accomplice to his lesser crimes, she was released much earlier than he was and won back custody of Usha. 

Of course, her father wasn't happy with this and notoriously retaliated, despite already facing other criminal charges.

Through kidnapping attempts and other violent acts perpetrated by Sobhraj, Chantal was determined to keep Usha away from him. So, she relocated to America. However, come 1997, Sobhraj was released and Chantal went back overseas to be with him, leaving her then-older daughter to decide what her future fate would be. That relationship didn't last and Chantal quickly faded out of the picture, but the implications of her decision surely resonated in Usha's life as she grew older on her own.

The now-adult daughter of the serial killer has developed her own life far removed from the horrific past her parents took part in overseas. However, it is unclear whether or not Usha ever reconciled with her father. She has remained notably tight-lipped around paparazzi ever since Sobhraj's conviction, and no set details are known about her new life in America aside from the fact that she simply resides within its borders.

Usha, who is somewhere in her early 50s given the estimated time she was born, is technically two decades older than her father’s wife today: Nihita Biswas. Nihita is also the daughter of Sobhraj's former lawyer, Shakuntala Thapa.

You can catch the series that immortalizes his criminal spree, The Serpent, streaming on Netflix now.

