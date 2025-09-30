Charlie Javice Is Going to Prison for Quite Some Time — This Could Affect Her Relationship Charlie Javice and her boyfriend were trying to have a baby. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 30 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In March 2025, 32-year-old Charlie Javice was convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, and securities fraud. The founder of Frank, a for-profit company that promised to help streamline the college application process, inflated numbers during its sale to JP Morgan. The financial services firm acquired Frank for a whopping $175 million, then quickly learned the number of Frank's users was significantly smaller than what Javice claimed.

To cover up her lies, Javice and her business partner, Olivier Amar, hired a data scientist to create a synthetic data set. Amar was also found guilty and is awaiting sentencing. Javice was sentenced to 85 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She and Amar have been ordered to pay $287,501,078 in restitution. Seven years behind bars is a long time. Is Javice dating anyone who could be affected by her time away? Here's what we know.

Charlie Javice is dating business developer Elliot Bertram.

In what feels like a match made in financial heaven, Javice is dating Elliot Bertram, a business developer. At her sentencing, Javice wept while apologizing to JP Morgan, her friends, family, and her boyfriend, who was in the courtroom, reports The New York Times. Javice received 114 letters of support from family, friends, and former colleagues. Several people wrote about Javice's fertility treatments, which would be affected by a lengthy prison sentence.

The couple was photographed together at an event in Miami, Fla., held at the Red Rooster Overtown in December 2021. Other than that, Javice and Bertram's digital footprint in terms of their relationship is small. According to an Instagram post to the Digital Den account dated July 10, 2024, Bertram is the co-founder and managing partner of Broad-Comm Innovation Lab (BIL), a technology investment and consulting group

Bertram has more than 20 years experience in investment and banking thanks to his time at various high-level Wall Street firms. "His global expertise spans investment banking, principal execution, and investments across North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia," per the post.

Javice brought up her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, as a reason to avoid prison time.

Apparently, no bar was too low for Javice when it came to avoiding prison time. The disgraced entrepreneur said one reason she can't be incarcerated is because of her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, reports Business Insider. Javice's lawyers told the judge that their client's grandmother said, "the only thing she carried from Europe was her education." Her attorney then suggested Javice build Frank on that conviction, "seeing education as survival, dignity, and freedom."