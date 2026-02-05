Who Are Musician Charlie Puth's Parents? Meet Charles and Debra Charlie will perform the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 5 2026, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: mega

Fans of musician Charlie Puth are curious about his family, especially his parents. Charlie is a Grammy-nominated artist who began his career by performing covers on YouTube, and his popularity grew from there.

Charlie was born in New Jersey and began playing the piano and learning about jazz at a young age. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College before he went to the Berklee College of Music, where he earned a degree in music production and engineering, per USA Today. “I would wake up to her playing the piano," he said, per The Times.

Who are musician Charlie Puth's parents?

Charlie Puth's parents are Charles and Debra Puth. According to Prestige, Charles is a builder and real estate agent, and his wife, Debra, is a former music teacher and commercial writer for HBO. Debra and Charles are supportive of Charlie's career, and he often posts them on his Facebook page.

Charlie married Brooke Puth in 2024, and the couple got married in his parents' driveway in Montecito, Calif., according to Vogue. Charlie and Brooke were married in the driveway in front of an olive tree, reportedly because when she first visited Charlie's parents' house, she fell in love with the tree.

"We chose the Puth family residence because we just knew Montecito would offer the perfect backdrop,” said Brooke. “I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated. Serving mini hot dogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful."

Charlie shared footage of the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "Today I stand before you Brooke, and I can’t help but realize today is truly the happiest I’ve been in my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict, but one thing has always been clear. Yes, somehow I seemed to have always known I’d be standing with you up here."

Brooke also revealed that her father and Charlie's father went to elementary school together back in New Jersey, and she's known Charlie for a long time. "There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out," she said. "Until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything." The couple began dating in 2022, and Charlie proposed in September of 2023 over Chinese food in New York City.