Charlotte Golunski and James Emsley Have a 1-Year-Old Together Charlotte Golunski and her partner, James Emsley, share 1-year-old Sophie. Are Charlotte and James married?

British woman Charlotte Golunski is making headlines for her recollection of her terrifying experience on the super yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. She, her daughter, her partner, and over a dozen other people were aboard the yacht at the time of the incident.

Her partner, James Emsley, is also safe following the incident. Are the two married? Here's what we know about their relationship.

Charlotte Golunski and James Emsley are not currently married.

It's not entirely clear how long James and Charlotte have known each other, though it seems they're likely connected through their work. James is the CEO of ELM Legal Services and has been for almost 22 years now. Charlotte, on the other hand, was an executive for HP Autonomy for about a year before transitioning to Invoke Capital, where she currently works.

Autonomy is a tech company founded and run by Mike Lynch until it was sold to HP in 2011. Charlotte does not have a public Instagram profile, nor does James, and both of them are sparsely active on LinkedIn. The pair are not married, based on what's publicly available on her Facebook account (which, similarly to her LinkedIn, she's only sparsely active on). The pair have no public photos available together online, suggesting they like to keep the details of their relationship private.

Charlotte and James have one kid together.

Charlotte's 1-year-old daughter, Sophie, is fathered by James, per Bent Film Fest. Though the pair may not have officially tied the knot just yet, it's clear they're fairly committed to each other and are have started their family together. Sophie was also aboard the yacht when it sank, though she is now safe.