Lawyer Christopher Morvillo Is One of Six People Still Missing From a Tragic Yacht Accident One of the last things Christopher Morvillo wrote in a LinkedIn post is, "And they all lived happily ever after…"

After the September 11 attacks, Christopher Morvillo was one of the attorneys responsible for conducting criminal investigations. At the time, he was a federal prosecutor, per the New York Post. According to his LinkedIn profile, Christopher transitioned to the world of defense in September 2005. That is what led him to representing Mike Lynch, a British tycoon accused of "fraud related to Hewlett Packard’s acquisition of his company, Autonomy."

After getting Lynch an acquittal, Christopher was treated to a cruise on his client's yacht. What should have been a lovely and relaxing trip turned deadly as the vessel sank off the coast of Italy on Aug. 19, 2024. Of the 22 people on board, 15 survived, and only the body of the yacht's chef has been recovered so far. Christopher Morvillo is married, but was his wife on board? Here's what we know.

Source: Clifford Chance law frim; Facebook/Neda Morvillo

Christopher Morvillo is married with children. Was his entire family with him?

In one of his last posts on LinkedIn, Christopher was generous with his praise towards his colleagues. Winning the Lynch case was something that took years of hard work and dedication, and Christopher wasn't stingy when it came to thanking everyone involved, including his family. He recognized that none of this would be possible without his wife Neda Morvillo and his two "strong, brilliant, and beautiful daughters: Sabrina Morvillo and Sophia Morvillo."