Charmon Sinkfield Took the Life of Boxing Champion Vernon Forrest — Where Is He Now? Vernon Forrest was only stopping to get gas when three men robbed him of his life. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 17 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET

Destiny's Child, Inc., was founded by world championship boxer Vernon Forrest, who was championing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization provides home care services that also "aim to build a positive image in the community to promote self-respect in the individual and to foster independent living," per their website.

Forrest approached his charity work the same way he handled his boxing career, with hard work and heart. Not only was he the first to graduate high school and go to college, but Forrest would eventually make it to the 1992 Olympic team, though food poisoning kept him from fighting. Still, he never gave up. Sadly he was killed in July 2009 during a robbery by a man named Charmon Sinkfield. The man responsible was not caught for several years. Where is Charmon Sinkfield now? Here's what we know.



Where is Charmon Sinkfield now?

As of August 2024, Sinkfield is serving a life sentence at Valdosta State Prison in Georgia. He was convicted in October 2016, seven years after the murder occurred, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Two accomplices, Demario Crews and Jquante Ware, were also previously sentenced. Crews was the getaway driver while Ware was involved in the robbery itself. Both got life sentences as well.

As the verdict was read, WSB-TV reported that Sinkfield did nothing but stare straight ahead. As Fulton County Superior Court Judge Alford Dempsey read the word "guilty," Sinkfield's family was so distraught they had to be led from the courtroom. Forrest's mother was openly crying as someone was heard saying, "Thank you Jesus."

What happened to Vernon Forrest?

Forrest had stopped at a gas station in Atlanta, Ga. in order to get gas. While he was pumping, his 11-year-old godson had gone inside to grab some snacks and use their restroom. The three men robbed Forrest at gunpoint and managed to take his "4X World Champion" ring and a gold Rolex watch.