Stunna Girl Hasn't Pressed Any Charges After Being Allegedly Shot in the Chest

Content warning: This article mentions gun violence, kidnapping, and assault. Suzanne Brown, who many reality TV and music fans know as Stunna Girl, isn't afraid to tell her fans what she's going through. The Baddies star often shares her life on the show when she's not involved in any of the Zeus show's feuds and fights. Stunna Girl also expresses herself through her Instagram account, where she shows her career and upcoming projects she's working on.

In July 2024, Stunna Girl took to her Instagram account to reveal that she had been involved in a shooting that left her severely injured. Here's what the rapper and reality star has said about getting shot.

Source: Getty Images

Did Stunna Girl get shot?

On July 28, 2024, Stunna Girl shared a video on Instagram and claimed she had been shot in the chest. The "Like Dat" artist showed a photo of her injuries. A doctor had seemingly stitched up the injury but was still bruised and red. Stunna Girl also posted a prescription to treat a gunshot wound, followed by another story where she told her fans where she had been shot.

"It hit above my breast & went out my under armpit," she said.

#StunnaGirl recently shared that she was shot in the chest on her IG story.



We hope she recovers soon. 🙏🏻 #BaddiesCaribbean #StunnaGirl #Zeus pic.twitter.com/wfZuZGRHZ7 — Reality Cvntt ✨ (@realitycvntt) July 28, 2024

According to Hip Hop DX, Stunna Girl didn't share who was responsible for the shooting or if she had pressed any charges. Instead, she asked those with opinions about her being shot to "stop making up stories" as social media commenters began digging to see what happened. She also reposted videos from those who supported her as she healed. One of her supporters was City Girls' JT, who shared she had reached out to Stunna Girl privately.

"Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you!" JT wrote. "You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you @realstunnagirl."

Even though I sent my love in real life, I wanna publicly say I’m praying for you! You’re such a raw & talented girl to me. God gave you a 2nd chance do right with it! Love you @realstunnagirl 💗💗💗 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) July 28, 2024

Stunna Girl was allegedly involved in kidnapping Rocky Badd and putting the rapper in a cage.

Stunna Girl's alleged shooting quickly circulated on social media. The extra attention is something the "Runway" rapper is used to; since her criminal background has been discussed, she stepped into the music scene in 2019. One of her more gruesome allegations involves Stunna Girl and fellow rapper Rocky Badd.

In September 2023, reports surfaced that Stunna Girl had kidnapped Rocky Badd with her former friend, rapper Cuban Doll. Stunna Girl and Cuban Doll allegedly put Rocky Badd in a dog's cage for an undisclosed amount of time. Cuban Doll also allegedly robbed and assaulted Rocky Badd.

The alleged incident resurfaced on X in January 2024 after a user mentioned it after Stunna Girl threw shade at Ciara for not clearing the sample for "Goodies" for Stunna Girl's track, "Stand Up."

While Stunna Girl was never arrested for her alleged role in Rocky Badd's kidnapping, she briefly mentioned it when she was featured on Monybag Buzz and Lul G's "Overkill Remix" in 2023. In the song's music video, Stunna Girl held a gun as she rapped "I bring the cage out b---h, that's an overkill."

Cuban Doll also addressed the alleged kidnapping with the YouTube show Mogul State of Mind. In a 2023 interview, Cuban Doll admitted the kidnapping was something that "just happened," and she didn't set Rocky up, as rumors about the incident suggest. Rocky Badd, for her part, said in February 2023 she didn't know Stunna Girl and was "blindsided" to find out they had beef. Rocky Badd also claims she was attacked by men, not Stunna Girl, and was ready to move on from her alleged kidnapping.