Stunna Girl Reignited Her Beef With Zeus Network Before Dropping Her Own Network With alleged screenshots and receipts, Stunna Girl revealed that Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer sleeps with several 'Baddies' cast members. By Jamie Lerner Mar. 7 2024, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

In 2019, Stunna Girl released her breakout hit, “Runway,” and took the world by storm. The song, produced by Helluva Beats, took over TikTok and solidified Stunna Girl’s place in the hip-hop community. However, behind nearly every great rapper seems to be some sort of drama, and Stunna Girl happens to be at the center of it once again.

As she drops her new network, Stunna Girl’s net worth has become a topic of conversation. Also, the reason she’s creating her own network has to do with her beef with the Zeus Network and her decision to leave Baddies. Keep reading for all of the details.



Stunna Girl has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

We don’t know how much money it takes to start a television or streaming network, but we imagine it’s more than $1 million. This means that although Stunna is seemingly doing it all on her own, she’s probably working with partners and investors to make her network dreams a reality after things fell apart with Zeus Network.

In fact, Stunna hasn’t had the easiest life, so resilience and determination are part of her brand. She was expelled from school in seventh grade, dropped out of high school after ninth grade, and was in and out of detention centers. However, Stunna eventually completed her GED and took college courses when she was incarcerated.

Stunna Girl Rapper, reality television personality Net worth: $1 Million Stunna Girl is a freestyle rapper known for her viral TikTok songs and appearance on the Zeus Network's 'Baddies.' Birth Name: Suzanne Sade Brown Birth Date: July 2, 1998 Birth Place: Oak Park, Calif.

Despite her struggles in school, Stunna was already an exceptional rapper by age 12. Her father taught her how to make and record music, so she knew at an early age that she would become a musician. After joining the cast of Baddies in its third season on the Zeus Network, it’s no surprise that Stunna has amassed a decent net worth. She also took on other endeavors like modeling for Muze and going on the Inspire Your Freestyle podcast.

Stunna Girl decided to leave ‘Baddies’ because of scheduling conflicts.

While Stunna wanted to remain on Baddies after Season 3, the Zeus Network allegedly didn’t respect Stunna’s performance schedule. In a 50-minute Instagram Live video on Jan. 16, 2024, Stunna dropped all the tea on her beef with Zeus Network. She explained that she decided to leave Baddies because she sent her tour dates in advance and asked them to respect those dates for the filming schedule.

Stunna girl left Baddies east bc of her not getting paid enough for their shows on tour! pic.twitter.com/SU07xSY3rN — Bad Girls Club Tea  (@bgcteainsta) August 12, 2023

However, they weren't able to accommodate, so Stunna decided the best move was to keep her performances instead of filming Baddies. She explained to fans that for her shows, she got paid about $30,000, while for an episode of Baddies, she’d barely make $2,000. So, it just made more financial sense to leave Baddies.

Stunna’s beef with the Zeus Network began after she left ‘Baddies.’

When Stunna left Baddies, she took to social media to bad mouth the way they handled her exit. Apparently, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer got extremely mad at Stunna for leaving. Stunna shared with her fans that she doesn’t respect how Lemuel spoke to his staff and that he sleeps with the casts of his shows. So, Lemuel responded by going on DJ Akademiks’ podcast, Off the Record to diss Stunna.

Naturally, Stunna clapped back with her own insider knowledge of Lemuel and Zeus Network, while deciding to drop her own network. With alleged screenshots and receipts, Stunna revealed that Lemuel sleeps with several Baddies cast members, including Scotty and Ahna Mac. She even claimed that Lemuel gave Ahna chlamydia.

Ahna, however, took to Twitter (via Hot New Hip Hop) to retort Stunna’s claims. “Like girl be f--king for real you bored as hell nobody knew who you was before you got back on Zeus," she began. "B---h you had 100 sum thousand followers you got dropped from your label. Nobody gave a f--k about you. I don’t know why the f--k you out here lying on my name."

