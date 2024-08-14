Home > Human Interest Laci Peterson's Sister Was One of the Last People to See Her Alive Before She Was Murdered "Every Christmas Eve, I realize the nightmare we still all live in now." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 14 2024, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In November 2004, Scott Peterson was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of his wife Laci Peterson. When she was killed, Laci was eight months pregnant, which earned Peterson a conviction of second-degree murder as well. While the evidence against him was certainly compelling, it was largely circumstantial.

Article continues below advertisement

Peterson was having an affair, which the state zeroed in on as a motive for the killing. Many people pointed to his actions in the weeks between Laci's disappearance and when her body was found. He wasn't very active in the search parties and was seen smiling during a vigil. Laci Peterson's sister was one of the last people to see her alive, and she would later comment on Peterson's demeanor. Here's what happened.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Laci Peterson's sister might have caught her brother-in-law lying about his alibi.

The night before Laci disappeared, she and Peterson stopped by her sister's salon so he could get a haircut, per CNN. Amy Rocha would later testify that the three of them were chatting about plans for the next day. After all, it would be Christmas Eve, and there was undoubtedly much to do for the holiday celebration.

She recalled Peterson offering to pick up a fruit basket Laci ordered because he would be in the area. "He said he was going to be out that way golfing," Amy testified. "I assumed all day." According to prosecutors, Amy wasn't the only person who was aware of Peterson's golfing plans. However, that's not what he told police after they questioned him following Laci's disappearance. Peterson said he had been fishing all day, which was one of the first lies he told to authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Laci Peterson's family wants him to stay in prison for the rest of his life.

When Peterson was resentenced in December 2021, after his death sentence was overturned, Laci's family was on hand to deliver victim impact statements, reported CBS News. Her mother, Sharon Rocha, spoke about the fact that they all had dinner together a little more than a week before Laci was killed. She said Laci told her that Peterson had no interest in their baby, but hoped he would "come around" after he was born.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon also said she often thought about how Peterson was already planning Laci's murder. "You had already researched where you were gonna dump her body," she said. "You'd already bought the boat. You'd already told your girlfriend you'd lost your wife. It was clearly premeditated. There's no doubt about it. How evil you are."

Article continues below advertisement

When it was Amy's turn, she chose to speak about the bond she and Laci had. "I always think of how unfair it is that I don't have a sister anymore, and I feel so cheated that I don't have that special relationship that others have," said Amy. "You took that away from me." Another thing that was stolen from Amy is the opportunity to be an aunt to her sister's son. "I always wonder how big he would be now and what he would look like," she asked.