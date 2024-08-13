Home > Human Interest Laci Peterson's Parents: What to Know About Sharon and Dennis Rocha Sharon and Dennis divorced when Laci was little, but remained on good terms. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 13 2024, 6:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you were watching cable news back in 2003–'04, you likely remember that for a while, every night, Larry King devoted the full hour of his self-titled CNN talk show to covering the Laci Peterson case. Larry would have on future big names like Nancy Grace and Kimberly Guilfoyle to talk about the new developments, with Nancy especially captivating viewers with her staunch support for victims like Laci.

Article continues below advertisement

The Laci Peterson story was a horrific tragedy that gripped America, and it's a case that is still discussed today. The 27-year-old expectant mom went missing from home in Modesto, Calif., on Christmas Eve 2002. After a highly publicized trial, her husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted in the murder of Laci and their unborn son, Conner. Laci also left behind her grieving parents, who fought to make sure their daughter and grandson received justice.

Source: YouTube Laci's father Dennis, brother Brent, mother Sharon, and half-sister Amy during a press conference after Laci went missing

Article continues below advertisement

Laci Peterson's parents: About Sharon and Dennis Rocha.

Laci was born on May 4, 1975, to Sharon Rocha (née Anderon) and Dennis Rocha. Sharon hailed from the rural small town of Escalon, Calif. When she was a freshman in high school, she began dating her future husband Dennis, who came from a Portuguese family with deep roots in the town, according to Sharon's 2005 book, For Laci. The two met via a mutual friend at a dance, and Dennis was already enrolled in Modesto Junior College at the time.

After Sharon graduated from high school, she and Dennis got married and moved into a home on his family's ranch. Sharon had a short stint at Modesto Junior College before focusing on what she felt were the pressures to "be a wife, not a student," she wrote. The couple had their first child, a son named Brent, in 1971, followed by Laci four years later. And while Sharon loved being a mom, she became concerned that she'd perhaps married too young, and hadn't had enough life experience yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Rocha had a bad feeling about her former son-in-law Scott Peterson long before he was convicted of killing her daughter, she says in new Netflix doc

https://t.co/eCMVNA16Ts — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) August 9, 2024

Not long after Laci turned a year old, Sharon split from Dennis. Though they briefly reconciled around the holidays that same year, they ended up breaking up for good. A couple years later, Sharon — who had moved to Modesto — met a man named Ron Grantski, who would become her long-term partner until his death in 2018. Ron helped with raising Brent and Laci, and it's been reported that he had a good relationship with Dennis, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis ended up moving on as well, remarrying and becoming a stepdad to his second wife's son and then welcoming a daughter named Amy with her. Laci and Brent would spend weekends at their dad's ranch in Escalon, while primarily living with Sharon and Ron in Modesto.

Sharon Rocha, Laci Peterson's mom, recalls a memory weeks before her daughter's murder. Sharon says she touched her pregnant daughter's belly & Laci looked at her & said "Scott doesn’t want to do that, he doesn’t want to feel the baby move." — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) December 8, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis, the son of a dairyman, originally hailed from Gilroy, Calif., but moved to Escalon when he was young. He joined the Marines Corps Reserves and operated a dairy farm for decades before his retirement, according to The Modesto Bee. He was passionate about team roping and calf roping as well.

After Laci went missing, Sharon, Ron, and Dennis pleaded for help in bringing Laci home, and though they initially rallied around Scott, his disturbing behavior had them begging Scott to "end this circus." Dennis ended up quickly buying back Laci's Land Rover that Scott had immediately sold after her disappearance, which allowed authorities to investigate it (they eventually returned it to the family). Sharon and Ron would both testify at Scott's trial as well. At Scott's sentencing, Dennis told Scott he was going to "burn in hell."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Laci's stepfather Ron Grantski and mother Sharon Rocha attend Scott Peterson's murder trial on Aug. 11, 2004