'Below Deck's Chase Lemacks Is a World Traveler — Does He Have Time for Dating?

When Chase Lemacks joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht as a newbie in Season 4, he was brought on as a deckhand, but left his mark as a major flirt. Now, he's back for Season 5 as a mid-season replacement, and viewers can't help but wonder who Chase is dating outside of the show and if he hooks up with anyone on Parsifal III.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was supposed to be about an almost entirely new cast than was ever seen on the Below Deck spinoff before. Unfortunately, due to some restructuring that isn't necessarily the case. So when Captain Glenn Shepard let Emma Crouch go, Chase was brought in to replace her and get to work.

Who is Chase Lemacks dating on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

Outside of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chase's main concerns seem to be taking care of his dog and sailing around the world. He even gives his fans updates on his world travels on YouTube. Maybe because of his nearly constant traveling, Chase just doesn't have time to date. But, it seems, that doesn't bother him. Instead, he is enjoying life on the water even when he isn't filming.

"Constant travel and life on the water has been a healthy change for me," Chase wrote on Instagram in June 2024. "Any lifestyle has its challenges and this one certainly has some difficult ones, but there's also so many amazing moments that I feel like I can't complain. That's a good place to be. Boat life (any life) is better shared, and all the friends and families visiting us are making the memories even stronger."

For now, Chase's life appears to be all about working on boats, living on them, and enjoying different parts of the world. If that means he isn't dating anyone, and that romance in general takes a backseat for the time being, that just means Chase has more time to focus on what he apparently loves to do best.

Chase might be in a 'Below Deck' love triangle.

Although there aren't any indications of Chase dating someone seriously outside of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he could be in a romance on the show. In the mid-season trailer, while Daisy Kelliher and Gary King get closer, a wrench is thrown in Gary's plans to be exclusive with Daisy when Chase arrives. Until now, the pair have gotten closer on Parsifal III.