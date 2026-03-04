What Was Chase Pistone’s Cause of Death? NASCAR Community Mourns Driver, Dead at 42 A heartbreaking Facebook post from his brother confirmed the racer’s death, leaving the NASCAR world stunned. By Darrell Marrow Published March 4 2026, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Nick Piston

The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of racer Chase Pistone, who died at 42. Chase’s brother, Nick Pistone, shared the news in a Facebook post on March 2. “Well, my young brother and best friend is gone,” Nick wrote. “I’m broken-hearted and don't know if I'll ever get over this. I miss you Chase, already, and I hope you are in a better place. I love you, and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

Pistone was born in Charlotte, N.C. He started racing at age 6 and eventually racked up more than 80 feature wins across Legends, Late Model, and USAR competition. As members of the racing community share tributes, some fans are wondering about Chase’s cause of death.

Has Chase Pistone’s cause of death been revealed?

Chase’s family has not publicly released an official cause of death. However, his siblings asked racing publication Legends Nation to include the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in coverage. While that request may suggest Chase struggled with mental health issues, the family has not confirmed an official cause.

Following Chase’s death, NASCAR shared a touching tribute to the driver on X (formerly Twitter). “NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Chase Pistone,” the organization wrote. “Chase raced in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series. He will be dearly missed.”

Fans of Chase also took to social media to post messages about the late athlete. “Breaks my heart to hear. I send my condolences to you all who loved Chase. I share your grief and appreciate the information for mental health awareness and care,” one person tweeted. While another added, “Rest in peace Chase. He was one heck of a wheelman.”

Chase Pistone had a monstrous racing career.

Chase built a memorable career on the track. Casual fans may remember him from a handful of spot starts, but he delivered several strong moments during major race weekends. Chase made 10 NASCAR national-series starts, including six in the Camping World Truck Series and four in what was then the NASCAR Nationwide Series. His best Truck Series result came in 2014 at Gateway Motorsports Park, where he finished ninth driving the No. 9 truck for NTS Motorsports.

That same year, he logged his strongest performance at the Nationwide/Xfinity level, finishing 14th at Iowa Speedway in the No. 31 for Turner Scott Motorsports, per Sports Illustrated. Earlier in his career, Chase also competed in ARCA, posting an eighth-place finish at Iowa in 2006. According to NASCAR, he clocked 136.562 mph in the final practice session, the second-fastest lap in the field.