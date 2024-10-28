Chef Cloyce Makes a Cake Mistake on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

When you're already sort of on thin ice as the new charter chef on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, it's probably not a good idea to order a birthday cake instead of making one and then proceed to heat said cake in the oven for guests. But that's exactly what Chef Cloyce does in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 28 episode of the Bravo show. And even though it's probably not a career-ending move, it is one that could cost him more respect with Captain Glenn and his fellow crew members.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Cloyce scrambles to get a birthday treat ready for one of the charter guests. But, he clarifies, he chose not to bake a cake himself because he just doesn't like to. Who has time for baking cakes when you want to be in on the fun like Cloyce tends to be? We aren't sure if that's how Captain Glenn runs things, especially with a chef who is new to the Below Deck franchise, but Cloyce seems to have no issue doing things his way.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Cloyce ruins a charter guests' birthday cake on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'

In the clip, Cloyce explains that, because he didn't want to bake a birthday cake for the charter guests himself, he bought one. And in an effort to make it more personalized and gussy it up, he microwaves it. The rationale behind that is a bit unclear, but it seems like Cloyce thought that doing so would make the cake easier to work with to present to the guests.

Unfortunately, the cake essentially falls apart. Cloyce seems sure he can salvage it, but literally no one has faith that he can still make it presentable. And no amount of mashing the cake together with his hands and molding it into an oddly-shaped mound is going to change that.

Article continues below advertisement

Cloyce doesn't do well early on in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5.

Before the Oct. 28 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Cloyce causes an issue with the rest of the crew when he fails to be present to make the guests a proper lunch. He says he prepared some lunch foods for an easy meal, so he justifies leaving with the guests on that charter to enjoy an excursion with them. Not only is Captain Glenn put off by this, but everyone else who has to pick up the slack for Cloyce is also incredibly annoyed.