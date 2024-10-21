Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Cheryl Reeve and Her Wife Share a Deep Connection to the Minnesota Lynx Cheryl's wife also has a long history with the Minnesota Lynx. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Oct. 21 2024, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cherylreeveshow; LinkedIn/Carley Knox

The 2024 WNBA Championship was an intense battle, with the Minnesota Lynx nearly securing victory before ultimately falling to the New York Liberty 67-62 in the Finals. The Lynx, who have four championship titles under their belt (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017), were led by head coach Cheryl Reeve. Despite her impressive track record, the 2024 loss left Cheryl frustrated, as she blatantly accused the title of being "stolen" from her team.

Cheryl's claims of unfair foul calls during the 2024 game have stirred up curiosity about her personal life, especially her relationship status off the court. Cheryl is actually married. Here's everything to know about her wife.

Who is Cheryl Reeve married to? Meet her wife, Carley Knox.

Cheryl has been married to Carley Knox since 2011. Carley serves as the president of business operations for the Minnesota Lynx, where she oversees the team's day-to-day business functions, including logistics, ticket sales, service, budget management, and inclusion efforts, according to her LinkedIn profile.

To reach such a high position, it’s no surprise that Carley has a long history with the WNBA and women's basketball. She first joined the Lynx in January 2010 as the business development manager, a role she held for three years.

By November 2012, Carley advanced to director of business operations for both the Lynx and the Minnesota Timberwolves. She remained in that position for over four years before being promoted to vice president of business operations for the Lynx in December 2016. After four years in that role, Carley was named president of business operations in February 2021.

Following her impressive career achievements, Cheryl took to her podcast, The Cheryl Reeve Show, to acknowledge her wife and all the advancements she’s helped the team make both on and off the court.

Before embarking on what would become a long and successful career with the Lynx, Carley worked as the director of sales and marketing for the Detroit Pistons from 2005 to 2009. Earlier in her career, she served as the first assistant women’s soccer coach for St. Bonaventure University from July 2001 to February 2002.

Cheryl Reeve's wife is a Bowling Green State University graduate.

Carley attended Ohio University from 1997 to 2001, earning a bachelor’s degree in sports administration and women’s studies. In 2002, she enrolled at Bowling Green State University, where she completed her master’s degree in 2004. Ironically, during her time there, Carley was hired as a graduate assistant and taught undergraduate classes from August 2002 to December 2004.

Source: Mega Cheryl Reeve holds her son Oliver in 2015.

Does Cheryl Reeve have any kids?

Cheryl and Carley share a son, Oliver. Oliver was just a baby in 2015 when she brought him to an honor event, and he reportedly attends all home games.