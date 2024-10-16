Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Breanna Stewart Froze Her Eggs When She Was 24 — The Decision Definitely Paid Off "I hope this continues to kinda show people that there's no perfect way to find love, or have a family, or create a family." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 16 2024, 7:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@breannastewart30

In 2018, WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart tore her Achilles tendon in her right leg, reported the Associated Press. The then 24-year-old was playing in the EuroLeague Women's championship game in Hungary when she landed awkwardly on her right foot. Breanna immediately flew to Los Angeles to confirm what she suspected was about to happen, there would be far less court time in her future.

Article continues below advertisement

Because this was a rare break for the power forward, Breanna decided to use her time off wisely. She opted to freeze her eggs, telling People Magazine in August 2021 that, "This is probably one of the best decisions I've ever made." Two years later Breanna married Russian Premier League teammate Marta Xargay Casademont. They welcomed their first child in August 2021 and their second in October 2023. Here's what we know about Breanna Stewart's kids.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Breanna Stewart's kids was carried by a surrogate.

Breanna and Marta's daughter Ruby was born on Aug. 9, 2021, via a surrogate. The couple documented this experience via a short film that touches on the issues female athletes have to deal with when it comes to having children. Birth is something their male counterparts never have to consider when planning their careers. The film highlights those differences and shows the love needed to bring Ruby into the world.

"I hope this continues to kinda show people that there's no perfect way to find love, or have a family, or create a family," says Breanna in the film. Breanna and Marta couldn't be more adorable in this movie as they go to Idaho for a 3D ultrasound of Ruby, who at 29 weeks had the same measurements as a baby at 31 weeks. It was a quick trip that featured two excited parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Breanna was participating in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when the surrogate went into labor. "I flew from Tokyo to Los Angeles and from LAX went straight to the hospital, basically," she told What to Expect. The deliriously happy couple would welcome their second child a mere two years later. This time they chose not to use a surrogate.

Article continues below advertisement

Marta carried their second child, a little boy they named Theo.

On Oct. 25, 2023, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay was born, weighing an impressive 11 pounds, 12 ounces. A caption beneath the Instagram post announcing his birth said his "mother was a trooper." For their second child, Breanna and Marta opted to ditch the surrogate. This time Marta carried the baby herself, which would be a foul on the court. Thankfully, birth and basketball could not be more different.

Unfortunately, the world can be an unkind place which means Breanna and Marta occasionally have to deal with some unsavory individuals. According to NBC News, Marta received a homophobic email in October 2024 while Breanna was in the middle of the WNBA finals. The email said the couple didn't deserve to live and hoped they both die.