WNBA Player Breanna "Stewie" Stewart Has Three Gold Medals, but What Is Her Net Worth? Breanna Stewart is one of the highest paid athletes in the WNBA in 2024, but does her net worth reflect this? By Anna Garrison Published Oct. 16 2024, 1:50 p.m. ET

Do you ever wonder how much sports stars make from product endorsements or commercials? While not every player has the same opportunities, it's interesting to see how icons like WNBA player, two-time WNBA champion, and Olympic medalist Breanna "Stewie" Stewart of the New York Liberty navigate competition, fame, and fortune.

Breanna is a powerhouse on the court, a loving wife, and a happy mom of two, but what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about her finances, explained.

What is Breanna Stewart's net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Breanna Stewart's net worth is an estimated $5 million. According to NBC News 5, Breanna Stewart's 2024 salary for the WNBA season is $205,000, making her one of the top 20 highest-paid players.

As of 2021, college athletes can make "NIL" deals, or Name, Image, and Likeness deals, per ESPN, to profit from their fame, but that hasn't always been the case. Unfortunately, Breanna graduated college too soon to make use of these deals, but that's not to say she's bereft. In 2016, Breanna signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, her first-ever brand deal, which she excitedly wrote about on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Excited to be a part of the family!! Cannot wait to work together to grow the game!"

Breanna Stewart Professional Basketball Player Net worth: 5000000 Breanna "Stewie" Stewart is a professional basketball player for the WNBA. She currently plays for the New York Liberty but previously led the University of Connecticut Huskies to four consecutive national championships and played for the Seattle Storm. Breanna is married to retired basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, and they share two children, Ruby and Theo. Birthdate: Aug. 27, 1994 Hometown: Syracuse, New York Birth name: Breanna Mackenzie Baldwin Spouses: Marta Xargay Casademont ​​(m. 2021)​ Children: Ruby Mae Stewart-Xargay, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay

Additionally, in 2021, Breanna signed a brand deal with Puma that included her own signature sneaker. It's unclear at this time how much money her brand deal is worth, but she has since released three signature shoes: the "Stewie 1," "Stewie 2," and "Stewie 3." Some of the shoes have colorways referencing her personal life in some way, including Stewie 2's "Ruby" colorway, which was named for her daughter, per Puma, and the "Mi Amor" collection/colorway, which was inspired by her love for her wife, per Sports Illustrated.

Not to mention, athletes who compete in the Olympics receive a monetary prize if they place gold, silver, or bronze. The International Olympic Committee does not award the money, but rather, the home countries can choose to do so. Breanna competed in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympics, earning a collective three gold medals. Per CNBC, the U.S. awards athletes $38,000 for gold medals, meaning Breanna has padded her income with a nice $114,000.