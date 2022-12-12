TikToker Calls Out Childless Drivers Who Park in Designated "Parent Child Spaces"
A mom is going viral on TikTok after posting a story criticizing a driver without kids for taking up a family parking spot, while she had to park her car further away and cart her baby a longer distance.
Many viewers who saw the post said that they sided with the mom adding that the parking sparks are specially designated for a reason and it was pretty lame of the driver to park there.
However, there were others who called the mom entitled and that since the spots aren't policed by law she can complain about it on social media all that she wants but it'll do little to change their parking habits.
The video was uploaded by Chloe Cain (@chloecain0) who writes in a text overlay for the clip: "DO NOT PARK IN PARENT AND CHILD SPACES WITHOUT CHILDREN!!!!!!!!!" She says in the video, "So guys remember my post on parking in mother and child spaces well we've just arrived at the town center."
In the video, Chloe records outdoors with her child strapped into his stroller as she squats down and speaks into the camera. She then flips the camera lens around to show two available parent and child parking spaces are taken up by separate cars. Neither of which were occupied by folks who had children with them.
"Let me flip the camera around. This car here, two young lads going to the gym. This car here, which, bear in mind, can't even park in the space that there is there, just an old man."
Chloe continued, "I asked the old man, have you got a child with you?"
"No"
She says that she asked why he was parking in the spot but didn't go any further into their interaction.
She said that she was greatly inconvenienced by having to park further away, "Struggled to get this one out the car, because I'm in a normal bay, when will people learn?"
The parent and child parking spots appear to have more room for folks to get their strollers and belongings out as opposed to the standard spaces that Chloe was referring to later in the video.
But is parking in one of these spaces illegal? The answer is no, but that doesn't mean folks can't get fined for parking in one when they aren't supposed to, it just depends on how big of a stink the property owner is going to make when going after someone who places their vehicles in one of these spots.
The Sun explains that parent and child spaces are usually implemented on privately owned land, i.e. whoever owns the parking garage. So if these spaces are in, let's say, a mall, whoever owns the land the mall is on is ultimately responsible for doling out these fines.
But since these are private entities we're talking about, if you happen to get fined from a company for parking in one of these spots, you could ultimately try and argue your way out of it or negotiate a settlement.
What do you think? Does Chloe have a point and should people be more considerate of these parent spaces? Or should people who choose to have kids not complain as, in many instances, no one told them to have a child in the first place?