Celebrate Mother's Day With Some of the Best Moms on Television

Is there any other show that celebrated the love between a mother and daughter more than Gilmore Girls? Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) was always her daughter Rory's (Alexis Bledel) biggest advocate. No matter what Rory went through in life, from college applications to angry ballerinas and emotionally unavailable boyfriends, Lorelai was always there for her.

How painful was it when Rory went through her I-stole-a-yacht era and stopped speaking to Lorelai?