Where Does TLC's Chilli Stand on Politics? The Singer Is Under Fire After MAGA Rumors "I made a mistake too many make." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 30 2026, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

These days, being minted as a Trump supporter, aka MAGA, comes with its share of controversy. Between folks questioning where your morals lie and folks wondering if there’s an ulterior motive, coming out as MAGA is no easy feat. And while some people have faced their share of criticism but still managed to find support, others have not been so lucky.

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A lot of celebrities have come out as MAGA supporters over the last few years. And the word on the street is that TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is also a proud MAGA member. While the news has left social media in an uproar, the singer has made a point of speaking her truth. So, where does TLC’s Chilli stand on politics? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Where does TLC’s Chilli stand with politics?

If you’re wondering if Chilli is MAGA, the singer has made it vehemently clear that she does not stand with Trump. However, if you were expecting her to say that she’s a Democrat, she didn’t quite express that sentiment.

While the artist had no qualms about addressing the rumors about her being a MAGA affiliate in Instagram posts, it was quite strange to some fans that she didn’t declare which political party she aligns with. Now, there is a chance that she is not party loyal, which some folks can understand. After all, some people have found issues with both sides.

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That said, there is nothing wrong with being an Independent. However, since Chilli did not take the time to elaborate on her political affiliation, some folks believe that she may be a closeted Trump supporter.

Source: MEGA

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Chilli addressed the Trump donation in an Instagram post.

On March 28, 2026, Chilli took the time to address the talk about her being MAGA after news surfaced that she had donated to Trump’s 2024 campaign. “I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” she shared. “I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans.”

Chilli went on to share that she has close ties to veterans, as her father is a veteran, which further explains why she wouldn’t align with Trump. She continued: “Two things I care deeply about, as my dad is a veteran, and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this. Love, Chilli.”

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In a statement to People from Chilli’s rep, she states that the only reason why she made multiple donations to Trump’s campaign — 17 to be exact — was because she believed deeply in the cause.

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“The 17 donations currently being discussed were made over time, with many set up as automatic recurring contributions,” the rep shared. “From her perspective, these donations were directed toward causes she deeply believes in, specifically organizations focused on protecting children and supporting veterans.” The rep went on to share that she “doesn’t align with MAGA ideology, nor does she support any policies rooted in harm or division.”

In the second slide, Chilli appears in a video to verbally address the allegations, including the revelation that she shared a conspiracy theory post about Michelle Obama. “Let me say this first: I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman," she said. "I would never do that.”

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She continued: “I had no clue that this repost had happened until I started getting phone calls and text messages from everybody, and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on.” Chilli made it a point to share that she’s not “computer-savvy” and was unaware of all the discourse until she received multiple phone calls.

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Unfortunately, it appears that the damage has already been done. Many people have wasted no time sharing their grievances about the news and how they have a hard time believing her explanation.