TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence's Relationship Timeline — A Present Day '90s Romance Here is TLC's Chili and Matthew Lawrence's relationship timeline, starting from when they first confirmed their romance, to how the couple is now. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 3 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

The world was surprised when it was announced that Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas from the hit music group TLC had started dating.

When did they start dating? Are they planning on a long-term relationship? Here are all the details about their relationship, so far, including what Matthew's star brother Joey Lawrence has to say.

TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence's started dating in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, there were rumors that Chilli and Matthew had started a relationship with each other. Notably, they were seen together at a beach in August. It wasn't confirmed that they were a couple until December of that year.

Chilli shared a video of her and Matthew dancing together in matching Christmas onesies. It was posted on December 31, meaning that they most likely spent both the holiday season together.

Their relationship was also surprising because Matthew's ex-wife and former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke filed for divorce in February, just months before his romance with Chili started.

February 2023 — Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence gives his approval.

Matthew is not the only Lawrence brother who the world will recognize. His brother Joey Lawrence is also a successful actor, known for his roles in Blossom and Melissa & Joey. He publicly shared his approval of Matthew's new relationship by complimenting Chili.

He said, "She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for."

March 2023 — The two consider starting a family together.

Source: Getty Images

While Chili is the mother to one child, her 26 year-old son Tron Austin, Matthew does not have any children. The actor revealed to E! News that the couple have been discussing having a family of their own.

He said, "She's an amazing person. She's already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she's raised him. She'd be an incredible mother again and I'd be incredibly lucky but that's way in the future." He went on to say that he would love to grow a family alongside his brother Joey.

Matthew added, "Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together." He also insisted he didn't want to put pressure on his relationship.

April 2023 — Chili calls Matthew Lawrence "perfect."

Source: Getty Images

It seems as though the couple is head over heels for each other. In an April 2023 interview, Chili was quick to express her genuine love for the new man in her life.