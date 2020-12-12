‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage’s Love Life Is a Mystery

In the interview, Danielle claimed responsibility for the dating rumor around her and Ben. “That rumor was entirely my fault because I once said … that Ben and I went on a date, and that turned into ‘Danielle and Ben dated,’” she said. “We went on one date, when I was about 15, and by the time the dinner was over, we realized mutually that we were more like family than lovers.”

(Ben later explained to The Hollywood Reporter’s “Off the Cuff” podcast that he blew the date because he didn’t realize it was a date.)