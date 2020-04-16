Actress Trina McGee Says She Experienced Racism on the 'Boy Meets World' Set

Many of us watched Boy Meets World and assumed the cast-members were BFFs in front of the camera and behind the scenes, but apparently, we were wrong — Trina McGee, who played the recurring character, Angela, reportedly came out and said she experienced racism while filming the series , according to BuzzFeed, which is seriously heartbreaking.

From being called "Aunt Jemima," to being ignored as a "true cast member," Trina says she faced some serious hardships on the set of the beloved series. We're really hoping that our childhood crushes (aka Ben Savage and Rider Strong) aren't racist , but based on her recount of filming, we're led to believe one of them might be.

Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told “ it was nice of you to join us” like a stranger after 60 episodes

Trina largely faced micro-aggressions. During the finale, she was apparently told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ as if she were a stranger after filming 60 episodes of the show, and was almost never greeted upon entering the set, and we can't help but wonder who was responsible for making her feel this way.

Trina — who played the role of Topanga's BFF and Shawn's love interest, Angela — alleged that the main co-stars on Boy Meets World created a terribly toxic environment for her. According to The Grio, she was called "Aunt Jemima" during hair and makeup, which is racist for obvious reasons, and later called "a bitter b---h" when she was waiting for a scene to finish rehearsing that featured her character.

Twitter user @EliseJo53658559 , for example, was (understandably) worried that the actress's love interest on the sitcom had bullied her, saying: "Was it Rider too! This just breaks my heart." However, Trina quickly shut it down, reassuring fans it was "Not Rider," and honestly, we're relieved.

Trina called out the actors who were responsible for the racist remarks, and brace yourselves for utmost disappointment. In a series of tweets which have since been deleted, she admitted the culprits included Ben Savage (who played Cory), Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga), and Will Friedle, (who played Eric). None of said actors have responded to these allegations.

If Trina's heartbreaking allegations are true, we're incredibly disappointed with Ben Savage and the rest of the BMW cast and crew. All we can hope for is that each of them come forward with a genuine apology. Needless to say, it seems like Trina is doing much better without them.

