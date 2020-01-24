Here Are the Best Places to Ring in the Year of the Rat

If temperatures aren't too freezing in the Windy City, hit up the Jan. 25 procession of lions, colorful floats, and music in Chicago's Chinatown . Meanwhile, take advantage of the delicious cuisine — sit down for traditional dim sum, order some crab dumplings to-go, or stop into one of the oldest bakeries in Chinatown, Chi Quon Bakery .

Houston

Over the weekend of Feb. 1, Houstonians will be celebrating the Year of the Rat with folk dances and martial arts performances, bubble tea, and delicious dumplings at their annual Lunar New Year celebration. With almost 40,000 annual attendees, this event is not one to sleep on.

Gong xi fa cai, and all the best for the Year of the Rat! At the very least, it's another chance to give your New Year's resolutions from last month another whirl.