The "Chinese Spy" Meme on TikTok Is Both Hilarious and a Little Bittersweet "My Chinese spy has stuck by me longer than both my marriages." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@yanxiao1003

The threat of banning TikTok in the U.S. has stirred up a lot of emotion on the app, especially since it’s a primary source of entertainment (and income) for many people. As most know, legislation was passed proposing a ban, largely because it’s believed that the Chinese government — TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese-based company — could access users' sensitive information through the app.

While TikTok’s algorithm tracks your interactions to determine what shows up on your For You Page (FYP), the idea of the Chinese government "spying" on users for more private information has been a long-standing concern for the U.S. government. With the potential TikTok ban looming on Jan. 19, 2025, unless it’s sold to a government-approved buyer, people have taken the idea of Chinese spying through the app and put a satirical spin on it, leading to the rise of the "Chinese Spy" meme on TikTok.

The "Chinese Spy" meme on TikTok is both hilarious and a little bittersweet.

Two forms of the "Chinese Spy" meme are breaking out on TikTok. One features individuals pretending to be Chinese spies bidding farewell to users and reminiscing about the "good times" they "shared." The other sees users themselves bidding goodbye to their personal Chinese spies, reflecting on the moments they’ve had together.

A video shared by @yanxiao1003 is a perfect example of the meme done right. In the video, which ironically also features the CapCut logo at the top (CapCut is another app at risk of being banned in the U.S.), he pretends to be a Chinese spy, addressing his viewers with, "It is a great honor to spy on you for the last few years."

He then proceeds with personal farewells to the people he's been "spying" on. "Laura from California, you shouldn't drink that much Coca-Cola, it's bad for your health," he advises a made-up user. He continues with "Stephanie from Texas," offering more words of wisdom: "Don't send your nude pictures to the guy called Marvin, he's a f---kboy. He's talking to other girls as well."

One commenter thanked the "Chinese spy" for listening and not judging, referencing another TikTok trend that has taken the platform by storm. Another commenter joked, "The way my heart stopped since I am a Laura from California."

Another "Chinese spy" TikTok that deserves recognition is this one uploaded by @saltyjimmy who alleges he's been spying "on you for the past five years." And there are a few more solid ones that follow!

One TikToker claimed their Chinese Spy is "the most consistent thing in my entire life over the last four years."

In addition to the few solid "Chinese spies" saying their potential final goodbyes to users, TikTokers have also taken it upon themselves to share their own farewell posts. Many have thanked their Chinese spies for diagnosing their ADHD and curating a perfect For You Page every time — except for those few moments when TikTok trends we'd rather forget about kept popping up.

