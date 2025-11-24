Former Raiders Coach Chip Kelly Has a Net Worth That Proves There Is a Lot of Money in Coaching Chip Kelly was fired from the Raiders before the 2025-2026 season ended. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 24 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Being an NFL player often pays the big bucks for even the most middle-of-the-road players. But former Las Vegas Raiders coach Chip Kelly proves that being an NFL coach is just as, if not more, lucrative. Chip Kelly's net worth is proof of not only that, but of his decades in sports as both a player and a coach.

However, judging by his overall earnings, it's clear that Chip made enough as a coach that former college players might want to take a page from his book when it comes to a career in sports. Although Chip never played in the NFL, he did play in college. That love of sports translated to a career in coaching.

Chip Kelly's net worth is impressive.

Some NFL coaches for high-profile teams might make millions of dollars per year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chip's net worth sits at $25 million. For a coach who spent years with multiple teams, that's pretty impressive. Per ESPN, coaches rake in raises and bonuses if their team wins the Super Bowl, so being an NFL coach is a solid career choice for former college players like Chip.

Chip played football at the University of New Hampshire, but he didn't pursue a career as a professional player. Instead, after college, Chip began coaching college teams before he made the leap to the NFL. Per SB Nation, he started off in 1990 with the Columbia University Lions. He worked with other college-level teams, and in 2007, he was hired as the offensive coordinator for Oregon State University.

Raiders part ways with OC Chip Kelly. pic.twitter.com/9qNXI3TLcD — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2025

He began coaching on a professional level in 2013 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also worked with the San Francisco 49ers as the head coach, and he continued to hop around to different universities over the years. In 2025, he was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. In November 2025, per ESPN, Chip was fired from that role.

