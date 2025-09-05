Why Did NFL Star Amari Cooper Retire? Inside His Sudden and Shocking Announcement Amari Cooper made his NFL debut in 2015 when he was the first overall draft pick for the Oakland Raiders. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 5 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sports fans are a notoriously devoted group who stand by their favorite players and teams until the end. Unfortunately for Dallas Cowboys fans, the end is here for star Amari Cooper, who has sent shockwaves through the NFL by announcing his sudden retirement. Let’s dive into the details.

Amari Cooper made his NFL debut in 2015 when he was the first overall draft pick for the Oakland Raiders, where he played for three seasons. Beginning in 2018, he was drafted to the Cowboys and went on to play for other teams throughout his career, including the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

Why did Amari Cooper retire?

Mere days before the season opener of his team, the Las Vegas Raiders, Amari Cooper shocked the league when he announced that he was officially retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, according to ESPN. The wide receiver just signed a one-year deal with the team on Aug. 26.

Per the outlet, Amari informed Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll the morning of his retirement announcement. "It's unfortunate because I think he's a heck of a football player," Chip said to the media. "But he knows in his heart what he wants to do, so I wish him the best."

"He was training with us and got reps," he continued. "I think for everybody, you're not making your final [48-man game day roster] decisions until Saturday anyway. So, we hadn't had any discussions." As of now, Amari has not publicly shared his reason for abruptly retiring from football.

Chip Kelly sang Amari’s praises upon his retirement announcement.

"[W]e hadn’t had any discussions [about Cooper’s playing time],” Chip said, per NBC Sports. “We said we’re going to go through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and then we’d determine who was up and who was down.” “So, it’s unfortunate because I think the world of him,” he added. “I think he’s a heck of a football player; he’s had a heck of a career. But he knows in his heart what he wants to do, so I wish him the best. I’ve always been a big fan of his.”

The Las Vegas Raiders are now looking ahead to the season now that one of its star players is gone.

"[H]aving a veteran quarterback, I think if you had maybe a bunch of young wideouts and a young guy pulling the trigger, you’ve got a rookie at the running back spot, that’s a little bit different,” Chip said per NBC Sports. “So, we feel pretty good about some positions, but the other guys, that’s what this league is — there’s going to be certain spots where no one’s totally set in their depth at every position and got veterans playing everywhere,” he continued.