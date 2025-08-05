Anthony Barr Announced He Will Soon Retire, and His Shocked Fans Are Asking Why The linebacker's retirement from the Minnesota Vikings was announced by his charity, Raise The Barr. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 5 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Mrega

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr announced his retirement from the NFL on Aug. 4, 2025, and his shocked fans want to know why he wants to retire. The NFL star made the announcement through his charity, Raise The Barr, which supports single-parent students and their families.

Anthony spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He has played in the NFL for 10 seasons, and 9 were with his current team. While playing football for UCLA, he was the No. 9 overall draft pick of the Vikings in the 2014 draft, per ESPN. He reportedly hasn't played a game since 2023.

Source: Mega

Why did Anthony Barr retire from the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings?

According to the post shared by Raise The Barr on Instagram, the linebacker plans to retire in mere weeks. The post included pictures of Anthony in action on the field and posing with people associated with his charity. "After an amazing ten-year career, Anthony Barr will officially retire from the NFL in just a few weeks," read the post. "From the start, he used his platform not just to play, but to build Raise The Barr, turning his success on the field into real impact for families like his."

"While his football days are coming to a close, Anthony will remain focused on the mission, because the families counting on us need support now more than ever," it continued. "This August, as we honor his legacy and welcome new scholars, we’re focused on Building New Opportunities. Soon, we’ll be announcing a special way to give in his honor. Stay tuned to find out more!"

Anthony left the Vikings to play with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, per CBS Sports, but he returned to Minnesota in 2023. However, he was not added to the team's roster for the 2024 season.

Anthony also made an announcement with a lengthy post shared on Instagram on Aug. 5, 2025. "10 years in the NFL… what a blessing," he wrote. "I’m incredibly thankful and deeply humbled by the journey this game has taken me on. From Pop Warner, the Loyola Cubs, the UCLA Bruins, the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys, and finally back to the Vikings—what an unforgettable ride it’s been."

He went on to say that football has been the center of his life for 25 years, and his dedication to the sport gave him "more than I could’ve ever imagined" in return — including memories and unbreakable bonds. Anthony also thanked his friends, family, teammates, coaches, and everyone "behind the scenes." "The game itself is fleeting—but the friendships, the brotherhood, the memories.. those will last forever," he wrote.

Anthony also thanked Loyola, UCLA, and the Minnesota Vikings for giving him the opportunity to represent them. "You gave me a platform to grow as a man, support my family, and live out my dreams. I’ll forever carry the pride of these institutions with me," he continued. He also credited football as his "first love" and thanked the game for its life lessons.