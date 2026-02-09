Here's the Salary of Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright — and It's ReallyHigh Scott's salary is reportedly in the millions. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 9 2026, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

As the CEO of Chipotle announced they were targeting higher-income customers in an effort to increase revenue, folks want to know what Scott Boatwright's salary is with the company, per Business Insider.

According to Scott, 60 percent of the restaurant's customers make more than $100,000 per year, and he plans to cater to those customers to increase Chipotle's foot traffic. So, what is the CEO's salary?

Here's Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright's salary.

According to Fortune, Scott's salary is in the millions. His interim CEO package is reportedly a base salary of $1 million, plus a cash bonus of almost $1.2 million. He also received a restricted stock award worth $3.5 million, as well as a $200,000 allowance for aircraft travel. The magazine estimated his total salary package to be at least $11 million. Scott's high salary has people upset about his quest to raise prices at Chipotle, especially due to his remarks about high-income customers.

"What we’ve learned is the guest skews younger, a little higher income, is typically a digital native, and that their grounded purpose aligns with our North Star as a brand, around clean food, clean ingredients, high protein,” he said. "We are the way they want to eat, and we’re going to lean into that in the most meaningful way.”

“We learned that 60 percent of our core users are over $100,000 a year in average household income. That gives us confidence that we can lean into that group in a more meaningful way, whether it’s the solo occasion and/or group occasions to really drive meaningful transaction performance in the year," he added.

After the news was shared on social media, one Reddit user asked, "Do you think that somebody needs to tell him that targeting only high-income earners probably isn’t going to be a winning strategy for a mass-market fast casual place?” "And he can have those customers because I’m not paying for those overpriced, underfilled burritos anymore,” added another.

Scott boatwright has a nice net worth.

Scott's net worth is estimated to be at least $50.4 million. per Quiver Quantitative. He reportedly owns 249,532 shares of CMG stock, and he sold 40,337 shares of the stock for an estimated $40.3 million. The outlet also estimates that his current stock is worth $10.1 million.

Scott was appointed as CEO in November 2024, according to Chipotle. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer/Chief Restaurant Officer and was named “Operations CREATOR of the Year” in 2021 by Nation’s Restaurant News. Scott spent nearly 20 years with Arby’s Restaurant Group before joining Chipotle and was the Senior Vice President of Operations for more than 1,700 Arby’s restaurants.