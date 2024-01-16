Home > Viral News > Trending Is Chipotle Serving Mac and Cheese and Ribs? Let's Dig Into the Wild Story Behind the Rumor After one customer took to social media to out their local Chipotle for serving mac and cheese and ribs, the jokes came flooding in. Is this real? By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 16 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Unsplash Are we dreaming?

When it comes to the fast food industry, strange meal options are a staple. People often wax poetic about the McRib and the Shamrock Shake which seem to blow in and out of town so quickly, one can barely digest their appearance before they're gone. Every now and again an establishment will introduce a new and exciting dish to entice customers back into the greasy fold. I myself have had a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme from Taco Bell when I was feeling brave.

Despite the hits and misses of these temporary treats, some spots seem to stick with what works. Off the top of my head, I can't recall Chipotle ushering in too many sassy additions to their classic menu, but if Reddit is to be believed, something yummy this way comes. A post in the r/Chipotle Subreddit about a mac and cheese with ribs and mashed potatoes meal has gone viral, leaving some folks hungry for more. Is this a real thing or are we being tricked? Let's get into it.

Source: Getty Images

Chipotle needs to make this meal available to all of us.

If I had my way, Jan. 14, 2024 would go down in delicious history as the day Chipotle mac and cheese ribs were born. It all started with a confused post from u/sniperbuzzcut, who I'm calling Willy, in the Chipotle subreddit. The title was simple but the message was clear: the Chipotle employees at their local store might be selling their own food.

"My local Chipotle had mac and cheese, ribs, and mashed potato this week," they wrote. "They said it was a 'special' and that that happens sometimes. I’ve never seen it before." This must be what it would feel like to spot a unicorn in the wild: majestic and delightful. Sadly, this person might have experienced a one eat wonder.

Source: u/sniperbuzzcut This is very cool.

Because this delectable dish was new to them, Willy suspects this was the result of Chipotle employees going rogue. Perhaps they decided to take meal matters into their own gloved hands. The good news is, Willy thought this was really good. Some folks were eating it in a bowl while others had it stuffed into a burrito. No notes!

Unfortunately things took a bummer of a turn when Willy asked Reddit if they should report this or let it go. The this in question was not the food but rather the possibility that the employees invented something new and wonderful. "It’s kind of cool but I feel like kind of not," they wrote. It's only not cool if you're a corporate shill.

Article continues below advertisement

As much as I wish Willy was cool, their many edits tell a different story. In the first one, they admit to sending a "note to the 'contact us' on the Chipotle website just complimenting them on the new BBQ items and someone got right back to me asking if I could do a quick call and for a store location." This is real narc behavior.

Initially Willy rejected this request, but it seems they were fooled by a Chipotle representative who contacted them again to say "they actually ARE testing out some new things in new markets and asked for which store it was so they could ask how it’s going." If you're hoping Willy didn't tell them, you can toss that right out. Willy, with all the hope of a newborn babe, was convinced the higher-ups at Chipotle just wanted to congratulate the folks at their local store.

Source: r/Chipotle (screenshot) Petition to add mac and cheese and ribs to the Chipotle menu

Willy's post blew up and resulted in several folks accusing them of snitching on the Chipotle employees. In their third edit of the post, Willy explained that they went back to see if the mac and cheese with ribs and mashed potatoes was still being served. "There was a manager there so I asked them about it and they looked at me like I had two heads and said that 'This is Chipotle.'" Willy explained about the amazing BBQ they had earlier that week, but the manager only looked at them strangely.

On a more serious note, a few commenters brought up the health issues that come with serving outside food to Chipotle customers. This led to Willy really taking things to an 11 by calling the non-emergency police. Who could have predicted this would happen? Well, it's not over yet because Willy is also speaking with an attorney who will do what, sue on the grounds of satisfied taste buds?