Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Says Her Top "Single Life Hack" Is Getting Take-Out Kids' Meals From Outback A savvy woman spills the beans on her secret money-saving hack: Ordering kids' meals from Outback for takeout! Dive into the full scoop below. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 11 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @thedisneygirlie

In case you live under a rock, social media is on fire with budget-savvy peeps sharing their top tips for getting the most bang for your buck. Now, TikTok's very own "kids' meal connoisseur," Ashley (@thedisneygirlie), is back at it, swearing by the magic of children's menu items.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Ashley, they're more than enough for grown-up appetites. In January 2024, she returned with another viral clip, singing praises for the economic wonders of kids' meals — and she's even spilling the tea on an Outback Steakhouse rewards card that takes her budget-friendly dining to a whole new level!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

This woman's "top-tier life hack" involves ordering kids' meals to save money.

"The top-tier life hack if you're single and live alone is to not cook — it's to eat kids' meals every day," she explained in the viral video. "If you've been here a while, you know that about me, but I'm gonna take it to another level. Instead of just rating this kid's meal, I'm gonna tell you how to save even more money by just participating in rewards programs."

Ashley soon revealed that she ordered a kids' meal from Outback Steakhouse, a place she's practically reviewed more times than she can count. Hey, if you've got a taste for it, why not make it a habit and go back for more?!

Article continues below advertisement

"Outback is actually part of a group that is [made up of] Outback, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's, and they have a rewards program where you earn a $5 reward for every 350 points you earn," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

"With each kids' meal I order, I'm earning an average of 40 points," Ashley told her followers. "So it takes me under 10 kids meals to get a $5 reward, which is even more savings on an already great deal because all these kids meals I rate from Outback and stuff — I keep coming back 'cause the portion is so great."

Now, the highlight of Ashley's Outback adventure — drumroll, please — her go-to dish, the kids' grilled chicken with a side of sweet potato goodness. And get this: There's no extra charge for the cinnamon and butter! The excitement in her voice is evident as she spills the beans on the drink – apparently, it's a size that puts others to shame.

Article continues below advertisement

All in all, Ashley's got some serious love for chain restaurants and their rewards programs. Despite the haters, she's proudly raking in the points and rewards, turning every kids' meal into a jackpot. So, here's to living the good life, one kiddie meal and reward point at a time!

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley's money-saving trick has become a viral TikTok sensation.

The viral video, posted on Jan. 7, 2024, has amassed over 290,000 views and counting. The clip's comment section is buzzing with more than 380 fellow TikTokers sharing their favorite kids' meals from various chains. "California Pizza Kitchen's kid's mac and cheese is basically the same as the adult's but $10 cheaper," one TikTok user wrote in the comment section, adding that "it comes with a drink." Ugh, that's a steal!

"I think Texas Roadhouse is my favorite. Right at $8 for great food," a second person said. A third TikToker agreed, commenting, "My fave kid's meal hack is from Texas Roadhouse. I get a steak and a salad and make a steak salad and it's soooo filling."

Article continues below advertisement

"The kid's meal at Cava is such a good deal if you haven't been there," another TikTok user shared, while several others chimed in about Chipotle's kids' meals: "Chipotle kid's meal with tacos is my go-to… five bucks!" someone penned.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

But it's not just about savings — it's about satisfaction. The revelation hit home as multiple TikTok users took to the comment section to praise the perfectly portioned kiddie feasts: "This is probably a great diet plan because kid portions are the portions we SHOULD be eating," one user said.