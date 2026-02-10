Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Says She Is "Inspired" by Her Boyfriend Chloe Kim is dating a fellow athlete. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 10 2026, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chloekim

In some ways, the Olympics are like a reality show. The sporting events themselves are all well and good, but what some fans really want to know about is the young athletes' personal lives, including that of gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim. She won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics. But outside of those honorable accomplishments, who is Chloe Kim's boyfriend?

As wild as it might seem for some fans of the Olympic Games, these athletes do have lives outside of the sporting event that comes once every couple of years. For Chloe, part of that life involves her boyfriend, who also happens to be an athlete. But they probably won't be comparing notes about the Olympics, because he is a totally different kind of professional athlete.

Chloe Kim's boyfriend is supportive of her in the Olympics.

If you weren't familiar with Chloe before she joined the 2026 Olympics, despite her history in the Games, you might know her boyfriend. She is dating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Ahead of the Feb. 11, 2026, qualifier for Chloe to compete as a snowboarder in the Olympics, Myles spoke with People about their relationship.

He shared with the outlet that, although they can get competitive with each other as two athletes, they both support each other with their respective sports, even with a seemingly long distance relationship. "We're both just so supportive of one another," he said. "She's always texting, she's always calling to see how I'm doing during the year and I'm doing the same right now, checking on her, seeing how she's feeling, emotionally and physically."

Oh, Myles Garrett is the NFL’s single-season sack leader and gets to go home to Chloe Kim? Ugh. — Trang (@traaang) January 4, 2026

Chloe, for her part, told USA Today in 2025 that she is "constantly inspired and in awe" of Myles. She admitted to the outlet that she didn't know much about American sports growing up in a "very Korean household," but she respects Myles for his dedication to his own sport while he encourages her in snowboarding.

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim were first seen together before the 2026 Olympics.

Myles and Chloe stepped out as what appeared to be a couple for the first time in May 2025 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, according to Snowboarder. Chloe was at the event as an award presenter, and Myles went along with her. It's not totally clear how the couple met, but when they showed up to the event together, it appeared they were already dating.

Look at Chloe Kim’s dad’s reaction when her and Myles Garrett kiss 😭 pic.twitter.com/jdfDZUZh4A — Playoff Sports (@PlayoffSports_) December 16, 2025

Anime might have been what brought them together, though neither have shared if that's the case. Garrett has spoken about his vast knowledge and love for anime, and Chloe is a longtime anime fan herself. She was a presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, after all.